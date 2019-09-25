Rescue operation speedily underway in quake affected areas of AJK : Mushtaq Minhas

(@FahadShabbir)

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2019 ) : Minister for Information and Tourism Azad Jammu & Kashmir Raja Mushtaq Ahmed Minhas has said that all out efforts are being made to complete the rescue operation in quake hit areas of the state.

In his statement issued here on Wednesday, he said rescue operation was speedily underway in the affected areas. District Administration Mirpur, Pak Army and National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) were carrying out well coordinated rescue operation.

The minister said that on the directives of Prime Minister Azad Jammu and Kashmir Raja Farooq Haider Khan, a committee headed by Senior Member board of Revenue has been convened to compile the estimate of losses.

Mushtaq Minhas said that all damaged infrastructure would be rehabilitated and assured the affectees that their losses would be compensated by the government.

He said electric supply to the majority affected areas has been restored.

He said 14 kilometers Jatlan road was badly damaged during the tremor which would be restored for the light traffic by Thursday tomorrow.