Residents Of Swat, Shangla, Buner Stage Rallies Against Indian Atrocities

The residents of districts Swat, Shangla and Buner Tuesday staged big protest demos and rallies against the atrocities of Indian security forces in Indian Occupied Kashmir (IOK) and particularly the abolition of the special status of Kashmir

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2019 ) :The residents of districts Swat, Shangla and Buner Tuesday staged big protest demos and rallies against the atrocities of Indian security forces in Indian Occupied Kashmir (IOK) and particularly the abolition of the special status of Kashmir.

Beside, staging rallies and demos at tehsil level, huge demos, rallies and public meetings were also organized at district headquarters including Saidu Sharif (Mingora), Alpuri and Daggar.

The speakers and participants of the rallies strongly condemned Indian atrocities against innocent Kashmiris and stressed need for awakening of the conscious of the international community.

In Mingora city, the demonstrators while chanting the slogans of Pakistan Zindabad and Kashmir Banega Pakistan took out a rally from Press Club to Nishat Chowk. Civil society, students, minorities' community, traders and the volunteers of peace and reformative committees participated in the rallies at large.

Addressing the protesters, president, Swat Press Club, Shehzada Alam, president, Islahi Committee Mohammad Zubair Khan and minority leader Balak Ram said that by abolishing the special status articles 370 and 35, the Indian government has snatched the right of life from Kashmiris and they have been completely deprived of all kind of freedoms that would never be allowed by the people of Pakistan in any circumstances.

The protesters demanded of the world community in general and United Nations in particular for the implementation of the resolutions of the later in letter and spirit and grant the right of self-determination to Kashmiris.

Strongly criticizing Modi Sarkar of India, they said that the 'Butcher of Gujrat' has unleashed a reign of terror in Occupied Kashmir and urged upon the international organizations to take notice of these atrocities.

