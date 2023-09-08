Open Menu

Resolving Masses Problems At Their Doorstep Govt's Top Priority: AJK PM.

Muhammad Irfan Published September 08, 2023 | 07:35 PM

Resolving masses problems at their doorstep govt's top priority: AJK PM.

Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq has said that resolving people's problems at their doorstep was the top priority of the incumbent government

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2023 ) : Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq has said that resolving people's problems at their doorstep was the top priority of the incumbent government.

While talking to a public delegation led by noted social and business personality Haji Mohammad Arshad Ghazi from Bhimbar at Jammu Kashmir House in the Federal metropolis on Friday, the PM said that the doors of the Prime Minister's House were open to everyone.

The basic aim of the government, he said, was to provide basic amenities of life for the people across the state. The PM said that he was fully aware of the problems being faced by the people, said a press release.

He said that such policies were being formulated by which ordinary citizens would be benefited.

He said that the state machinery also needs to work with similar passion and dedication. He said that the state provides resources so that the average person gets all the facilities.

During the meeting, the visiting delegation briefed the Prime Minister on various problems being faced by the people of their area.

Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq assured the delegation that the government would spare no efforts in resolving their problems. The delegation also praised the PM for presenting the Kashmiris' case effectively at every forum.

The delegation was comprised of Mohammad Imran, Hafiz Atif Amanat, the son of the late Ghulam Ahmed, the founder of Dialysis Center Bhimber.

