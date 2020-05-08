Sardar Masood Khan administered oath to new AJKPSC Chairman

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2020 ) :Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) President Sardar Masood Khan Friday administered oath to the newly appointed chairman of Azad Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission (AJKPSC) Air Marshal (retd) Masood Akhtar.

Later, Air Marshal (ret) Masood Akhtar administered oath to newly-appointed members of the commission including Sardar Mohammad Farooq Tabassum, Sardar Mohammad Nawaz Khan, Arif Kamal, Abdul Latif Shah, Rashid A Qasmi, Shahna Jabeen, Raja Mohammad Aslam, Narjis Kazmi, and Dr. Chaudhry Mukhtar Ahmed, said a news release.

The ceremony was attended by AJK Chief Secretary Mathar Niaz Rana, Inspector General of Police Salahuddin Khan and other senior officials.

Later, the newly appointed chairman and members of the AJKPSC separately called on President Sardar Masood Khan and discussed important matters with him.