Security beefed up across AJK on the eve of Eid ul Fitr

In the wake of the exceptional measures to maintain peace and security on the eve of sanctified festival of Eid ul Fitr, security has been beefed up across Azad Jammu & Kashmir including the largest district of Mirpur with the deployment of extra police force in uniform and plain clothes at various busiest and sensitive sites in the city and rest parts of the district to maintain peace and traditional religious harmony and brotherhood on the occasion of the Muslims sanctified festival of the Eid, to be celebrated on May 24 or 25 subject to the sighting of Shawaal moon on Saturday evening, official sources said

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2020 ) ,In the wake of the exceptional measures to maintain peace and security on the eve of sanctified festival of Eid ul Fitr, security has been beefed up across Azad Jammu & Kashmir including the largest district of Mirpur with the deployment of extra police force in uniform and plain clothes at various busiest and sensitive sites in the city and rest parts of the district to maintain peace and traditional religious harmony and brotherhood on the occasion of the Muslims sanctified festival of the Eid, to be celebrated on May 24 or 25 subject to the sighting of Shawaal moon on Saturday evening, official sources said.

When contacted, a senior AJK government officer from law enforcement agencies told APP on Friday that on the special directives of the AJ & K government in connection with fool proof security to maintain peace and order across AJK, additional security staff including police force headed by magistrates has been deputed at all the busy places including bazaars and shopping malls in order to maintain law and order situation and to discourage and deal with any eventuality firmly.

He said that the police force has been put on high alert and vigilance to ensure foolproof security arrangements at the busiest shopping centers and shopping malls and the places of worships - the mosques of all sects besides the open places (grounds and eid gahs), across the district.

Round-the-clock police patrol has also been intensified for maintaining full security across the district as the tehsil headquarters besides all other small and major towns and villages across the area.

The administration has also deputed security personnel in plain clothes outside the mosques, open places and eid gahs on the eve of the eid prayers congregations to keep a vigilant eye on unscrupulous and suspicious elements, they added.

In view of the emerging of the COVID-19 this year the world over, extra ordinary arrangements followed by preventives measures under the SOP and medical advisory inked by the AJK government, have been made with strict directives for ensuring implementation of the prohibitory orders, have been made across the liberated territory of the Himalayan state.