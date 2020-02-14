UrduPoint.com
Solidarity Expressed By Turkish President Further Boosts Morale Of Kashmiris: Prime Minister Azad Kashmir Raja Farooq Haider

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Fri 14th February 2020 | 05:23 PM

Solidarity expressed by Turkish president further boosts morale of Kashmiris: Prime Minister Azad Kashmir Raja Farooq Haider

Prime Minister Azad Kashmir Raja Farooq Haider said that expression of solidarity by Turkish president in joint session of parliament has further boosted the morale of Kashmiris.According to media reports, Azad Kashmir PM said while talking to media outside parliament that after a long time an international leader expressed solidarity with Kashmiris during his visit to Pakistan

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 14th February, 2020) Prime Minister Azad Kashmir Raja Farooq Haider said that expression of solidarity by Turkish president in joint session of parliament has further boosted the morale of Kashmiris.

According to media reports, Azad Kashmir PM said while talking to media outside parliament that after a long time an international leader expressed solidarity with Kashmiris during his visit to Pakistan.

"We thank Turkish president for talking boldly and vigorously on Kashmir issue", Raja Farooq added.Azad Kashmir PM further said that India has violated human rights in occupied Kashmir during last six month which are also going on . Kashmiris will continue their struggle till implementation of United Nation resolutions , he added.

