Speakers at seminar condemn Indian atrocities in held Kashmir

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2019 ) :Deputy Commissioner Nasir Mehmood Bashir Friday said only national unity could contribute meaningfully to the freedom of Kashmir.

He was addressing a seminar titled 'International Human Rights Day and Violations of Human Rights in Indian Held Kashmir' here which was jointly organised by the Social Welfare Department and a non-governmental organisation (NGO) Baidarie-Sialkot.

On this occasion, Member Punjab Assembly (MPA) Syeda Farah Aazmi said the government was committed for making all-out efforts on diplomatic and other levels to support the freedom struggle of Kashmiris.

Prof Arshad Mehmood Mirza, Executive Director Baidarie, lamented that the UN has not been able to get its resolutions implemented for provision of right to self-determination to the people of Kashmir.

Zubair Ahmad, Deputy Director Social Welfare Sialkot, Sharif Ghumman, Social Welfare Officer Sialkot, Muhammad Ijaz Noori, Chairman Pakistan Council for Social Welfare and Human Rights-PCSWHR, Sikh leader Sardar Jasran Singh Sidhu, curator of Gurdwara Baabey Di Beri Sialkot, and others also spoke.