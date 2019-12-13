UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Speakers At Seminar Condemn Indian Atrocities In Held Kashmir

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Fri 13th December 2019 | 07:50 PM

Speakers at seminar condemn Indian atrocities in held Kashmir

Deputy Commissioner Nasir Mehmood Bashir Friday said only national unity could contribute meaningfully to the freedom of Kashmir

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2019 ) :Deputy Commissioner Nasir Mehmood Bashir Friday said only national unity could contribute meaningfully to the freedom of Kashmir.

He was addressing a seminar titled 'International Human Rights Day and Violations of Human Rights in Indian Held Kashmir' here which was jointly organised by the Social Welfare Department and a non-governmental organisation (NGO) Baidarie-Sialkot.

On this occasion, Member Punjab Assembly (MPA) Syeda Farah Aazmi said the government was committed for making all-out efforts on diplomatic and other levels to support the freedom struggle of Kashmiris.

Prof Arshad Mehmood Mirza, Executive Director Baidarie, lamented that the UN has not been able to get its resolutions implemented for provision of right to self-determination to the people of Kashmir.

Zubair Ahmad, Deputy Director Social Welfare Sialkot, Sharif Ghumman, Social Welfare Officer Sialkot, Muhammad Ijaz Noori, Chairman Pakistan Council for Social Welfare and Human Rights-PCSWHR, Sikh leader Sardar Jasran Singh Sidhu, curator of Gurdwara Baabey Di Beri Sialkot, and others also spoke.

Related Topics

Pakistan India United Nations Farah Nasir Sialkot Arshad Mehmood Government Unity Foods Limited Punjab Assembly

Recent Stories

Kashmiris will never give in to Indian tyranny: Ma ..

35 minutes ago

Students urged to play role in narcotics eradicati ..

18 seconds ago

UN urges S.Sudan leaders to step up effort to form ..

20 seconds ago

Govt to take all measures for providing safe envir ..

21 seconds ago

Russian Grain Export From July 1-December 5 Down 1 ..

23 seconds ago

Haftar Announcement of Final Tripoli Offensive Lik ..

25 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Kashmir

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.