Strict Curfew, Other Restrictions To Prevent March In IIOJK

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Fri 21st May 2021 | 03:59 PM

Strict curfew, other restrictions to prevent march in IIOJK

Indian authorities in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir(IIOJK) had imposed strict curfew and other restrictions to prevent the march and prayer meetings already announced by Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, the Chairman of Hurriyat forum

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2021 ) :Indian authorities in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir(IIOJK) had imposed strict curfew and other restrictions to prevent the march and prayer meetings already announced by Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, the Chairman of Hurriyat forum.

Mirwaiz Umar Farooq had called for a complete shutdown and a march towards Mazar-e-Shuhada in Srinagar, on May 21( today) , to pay tributes to prominent martyred Hurriyat leaders, Mirwaiz Molvi Muhammad Farooq and Khawaja Abdul Ghani Lone, as well as the martyrs of Hawal massacre on their martyrdom anniversaries. All Parties Hurriyat Conference had also given the call for the shutdown on the occasion.

According to Kashmir Media Service, the occupied authorities had decided to strictly enforce corona curfew on May 21, marking Mirwaiz Molvi Muhammad Farooq and Khawaja Abdul Ghani Lone's martyrdom anniversaries.

Indian forces' personnel had been deployed in large numbers in Srinagar and other major cities and towns across the occupied territory to enforce the curfew and other restrictions. The barricades and concertina wires were erected at different places to thwart the public movement and foil the march.

As per the programme announced by Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, besides the shutdown and march, an extensive campaign was launched on social media to highlight the Kashmir cause and the Indian machinations against the Kashmiris.

The people in Azad Jammu and Kashmir, Pakistan and all across the world were holding protest rallies and prayer meetings. Special prayers were being offered in Faisal Masjid, Islamabad, following a and a protest against human rights violations in Kashmir.

Meanwhile, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq remained under house arrest on his father's martyrdom anniversary. He had been under illegal and arbitrary house arrest since 5 August 2019.

Notably, Mirwaiz Moulvi Muhammad Farooq was shot dead by unidentified gunmen at his residence in Srinagar on this day in 1990. 70 mourners were killed in Hawal area of the city when Indian troops opened fire on the funeral procession of the martyr. Khawaja Abdul Ghani Lone was also killed on this day in 2002 by unknown assailants when he was returning from Eidgah after addressing a public gathering.

