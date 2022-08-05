Traders stage rally against Indian atrocities in IIOJK

Trading community here on Friday staged a protest rally against Indian atrocities on the people of the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir (IIOJK).

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2022 ) :Trading community here on Friday staged a protest rally against Indian atrocities on the people of the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir (IIOJK).

The rally led by the president Tajir Ittehad (Traders Alliance), Mujeeb-ur-Rehman marched on busy Saddar Road and chanted slogans against the atrocities of Indian security forces on innocent Kashmiris.

The participants of the rally were carrying banners and placards inscribed with slogans against the illegal Indian occupation of Jammu and Kashmir and demand for granting the right of self-determination to Kashhmiris. Presidents of various bazaars including Aziz Khan, Naseer Hashmi, Zafar Minhas and other senior traders and shopkeepers also participated in the rally.

Addressing the protesters, President, Traders Alliance, Mujeeb-ur-Rehman said that Indian security forces had unleashed a reign of terror on Kashmiris.

He said that curfew and lockdown imposed by the Indian security forces had made the lives of Kashmiris miserable.

Rehman said that for the last several decades the whole Kashmir Valley had been besieged by the Indian security forces and thousands of innocent Kashmiris and leadership were imprisoned. Despite the genocide of more than 100,000 Kashmiris, the Indian security forces had failed to suppress their struggle for independence, he added.

The leader of the trading community said that Jammu and Kashmir was an internationally recognized dispute and still on the agenda of the United Nations and called for the implementation of the resolution of the United Nations General Assembly on it.