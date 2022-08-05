UrduPoint.com

Traders Stage Rally Against Indian Atrocities In IIOJK

Sumaira FH Published August 05, 2022 | 07:31 PM

Traders stage rally against Indian atrocities in IIOJK

Trading community here on Friday staged a protest rally against Indian atrocities on the people of the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir (IIOJK).

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2022 ) :Trading community here on Friday staged a protest rally against Indian atrocities on the people of the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir (IIOJK).

The rally led by the president Tajir Ittehad (Traders Alliance), Mujeeb-ur-Rehman marched on busy Saddar Road and chanted slogans against the atrocities of Indian security forces on innocent Kashmiris.

The participants of the rally were carrying banners and placards inscribed with slogans against the illegal Indian occupation of Jammu and Kashmir and demand for granting the right of self-determination to Kashhmiris. Presidents of various bazaars including Aziz Khan, Naseer Hashmi, Zafar Minhas and other senior traders and shopkeepers also participated in the rally.

Addressing the protesters, President, Traders Alliance, Mujeeb-ur-Rehman said that Indian security forces had unleashed a reign of terror on Kashmiris.

He said that curfew and lockdown imposed by the Indian security forces had made the lives of Kashmiris miserable.

Rehman said that for the last several decades the whole Kashmir Valley had been besieged by the Indian security forces and thousands of innocent Kashmiris and leadership were imprisoned. Despite the genocide of more than 100,000 Kashmiris, the Indian security forces had failed to suppress their struggle for independence, he added.

The leader of the trading community said that Jammu and Kashmir was an internationally recognized dispute and still on the agenda of the United Nations and called for the implementation of the resolution of the United Nations General Assembly on it.

Related Topics

Assembly India Resolution Protest United Nations Road Jammu Independence Alliance Saddar

Recent Stories

Injured Mbappe ruled out of PSG season opener

Injured Mbappe ruled out of PSG season opener

5 minutes ago
 21 more test positive for fatal coronavirus in RWP ..

21 more test positive for fatal coronavirus in RWP

5 minutes ago
 'Exhausted' Nigerian hurdles star Amusan sparkles ..

'Exhausted' Nigerian hurdles star Amusan sparkles at Commonwealth Games

6 minutes ago
 Pakistanis fully support Kashmiris' right to self- ..

Pakistanis fully support Kashmiris' right to self-determination: Balochistan gov ..

6 minutes ago
 PDWP approves developmental projects costing Rs. 1 ..

PDWP approves developmental projects costing Rs. 110241mn

6 minutes ago
 Walk held to denounce revocation of special status ..

Walk held to denounce revocation of special status of IIOJ&K

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Kashmir

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.