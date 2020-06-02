UK-based Global Pakistan & Kashmir Supreme Council condemns pre-planned massacre of innocent Kashmiris

UK-based Global Pakistan and Kashmir Supreme Court on Tuesday strongly condemned the increasing pre-planned massacre of innocent Kashmiris by the Indian occupation forces in Indian held Jammu & Kashmir (IHK) and called upon the international community and United Nations (UN) to intervene for ensuring the safety of the innocent Kashmiris

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2020 ) UK-based Global Pakistan and Kashmir Supreme Court on Tuesday strongly condemned the increasing pre-planned massacre of innocent Kashmiris by the Indian occupation forces in Indian held Jammu & Kashmir (IHK) and called upon the international community and United Nations (UN) to intervene for ensuring the safety of the innocent Kashmiris.

Chairing a meeting of the organization in London, Kashmir-origin Chairman of the forum Raja Sikander Khan condemned the fresh mass killing of 13 innocent Kashmiri youth besides injuring of a large number of others in fake military operations against the Kashmiris in the forward districts of Poonch and Rajouri in occupied Jammu Kashmir on Monday, said a message received here.

He said that the increased genocide of the Kashmiri people was the eye opener for the international human rights organizations and the peace-loving civilized global community.

Raja Sikander Khan expressing grave concern over the frequent violations of the line of control by Indian occupational forces from across the LoC targeting the civilian populous areas of Azad Jammu Kashmir along the line of control and the fast deteriorating political and human rights in the Indian occupied territory of Kashmir.

He said that rising tide of premeditated and pre-planned violence against Kashmiris by Indian occupying forces was tantamount to war crimes.

Khan said it was unfortunate that Kashmiris were being tortured, humiliated and harassed in the army camps that have been setup in every locality. "Targeted killing of educated youth have become a new norm for trigger happy forces in the restive region", he said.

Citing recent media reports from Indian occupied territory of Kashmir, Sikander said that news reports spoke of the fact that South Kashmir's Pulwama district alone, at least 105 homes were destroyed during gunfights and search operations between 2015 and March 2018. He said that during its vicious operation at Nasrullahpora village of district Budgam, the Indian occupying armed forces barged into houses and destroyed household items besides plundering a number of shops. He said that 163 vehicles and more than 42 buildings were damaged after drunken soldiers of Indian army went berserk in the village"This policy of looting and plundering he said was a deliberate attempt to crush Kashmiris economically", he said that these incidents of violence serve as an eye opener for the world community.

Khan said that the world community should come forward to stop India from committing grave human rights violations against Kashmiris, who he said have never accepted India's forcible occupation of their motherland.