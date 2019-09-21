Unresolved Kashmir dispute threat to peace: Report

As the world is observing International Day of Peace on Saturday, the unresolved Kashmir dispute continues to pose a serious threat to regional as well as global peace

A report released by Research Section of Kashmir Media Service on the occasion of International Day of Peace, said the Kashmir dispute, which was bone of contention between Pakistan and India, could lead to a nuclear war between the two countries.

The report said the Kashmir dispute remained unresolved despite the fact that the UN Security Council had passed a number of resolutions for its settlement several decades ago.

The report said India was using military might in occupied Kashmir to prolong its illegal occupation over Jammu and Kashmir.

It said the Indian troops in their unabated acts of state terrorism had martyred 95,444 innocent Kashmiris since January 1989 till date.

The report pointed out that the RSS-backed Narendra Modi-led present Indian government had put the peace at stake through its recent actions of abrogating the special status of occupied Kashmir and placing the entire population of the territory under military lockdown.

It added that the RSS believed in the philosophy of war and its leaders were continuously engaged in war-mongering, endangering the lives of millions of people living in the region.