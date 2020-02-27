UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Envoy Visits AJK's Metropolis: Seeks Early Peaceful Resolution Of Kashmir Issue

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Thu 27th February 2020 | 03:24 PM

US envoy visits AJK's metropolis: Seeks early peaceful resolution of Kashmir issue

Senior American diplomat Mr. David C. Allen has said that Kashmir's peaceful resolution was essential for emergence of peace, security and stability in South Asia

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2020 ) : Senior American diplomat Mr. David C. Allen has said that Kashmir's peaceful resolution was essential for emergence of peace, security and stability in South Asia.

"President Trump's mediation offer on Kashmir is valid if both countries accept it", he added.

The US envoy expressed these views in a meeting with a delegation of the Kashmiri think tank the Institute of Peace and Development INSPAD which called on him in AJK's metropolis on Wednesday under the leader ship of the INSPAD President / CEO Dr. Sardar Muhammad Tahir Tabassum, former adviser to Prime Minister AJK, says an INSPAD press release issued here on Thursday.

The delegation was comprised of senior INSPAD officials: Muhammad Akram Sohail, Mian Rafiq Jhagvi, Khalid Khurshid khan, Malik Saeed Awan Advocate, Mian Muhammad Attique and Ghulam M. Chaudhry.

The US diplomat lauded the fact that Pakistan had taken very practical measures to eliminate the terrorists outfits from the country.

Mr. David Allen said that Pakistan has made positive progress towards peace, prosperity in the region, but Indian leadership does not follow the same spirit.

The INSPAD President Sardar Tahir Tabassam suggested that if America appoints a special envoy to Kashmir to monitor the whole situation, it would be helpful in resolving conflicts in the future.

He pointed out that the Indian army killed innocent people in the bleeding vale of Kashmir in addition to carrying out serious human rights violations with genocide in the Indian occupied valley.

Tabassam apprised the US diplomat that 94,700 Kashmiris have so far been martyred, 10,000 women raped and 80,000 people have been disappeared besides over 7000 other innocent Kashmiris were martyred in custody by the Indian occupational forces in the Indian held Jammu Kashmir state since 1989.

The INSPAD President emphasized that India must start the composite dialogue to pave the for peaceful resolution of the conflict besides lifting the curfew and other communicate blockade like restrictions in occupied Kashmir. "Otherwise India will be responsible for a delicate situation in the subcontinent", he added.

Akram Sohail a Retired top bureaucrat of AJK Govt. and Khalid Khurshid Khan, INSPAD Regional Director Gilgit Baltistan Region apprised the envoy of the legal impact of the Kashmir issue in the backdrop of the historical facts of the dispute. Ends / APP / AHR.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Resolution Prime Minister Army Trump Jammu Gilgit Baltistan David Progress Same Tank Azad Jammu And Kashmir Women From Government Top Asia

Recent Stories

FBR clarifies news about refunds, ST collection

1 minute ago

HH Sheikh Mansoor Bin Mohammed presides over Dubai ..

16 minutes ago

World Bank mission reviews rehabilitation work on ..

4 minutes ago

Khalifa Fund signs US$100 million agreement suppor ..

26 minutes ago

Android Returning in Huawei Devices?  Here is upd ..

34 minutes ago

OIC condemns violence against Muslims in India

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Kashmir

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.