Women Takes Rally To Show Solidarity With Kashmiri In Quetta

Umer Jamshaid 2 days ago Fri 20th September 2019 | 10:44 PM

Women Development Department took out rally to show solidarity with Kashmiri people on special directive of Prime Minister Imran Khan in Quetta on Friday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2019 ) :Women Development Department took out rally to show solidarity with Kashmiri people on special directive of Prime Minister Imran Khan in Quetta on Friday.

A large number of female students, women teachers and women party workers attended the rally which was taken from Government Girls College Quetta under supervision of Secretary Woman Development Department Sahira Attah, aiming to show solidarity with Kashmiri brethren.

The rally marched various routs and accumulated near Provincial Assembly, participations also chanted slogans against Indian atrocities in occupied Kashmir and the Kashmir is jugular vein of Pakistan, despite they held placards inscribed with fervor of Kashmir self-determination right.

On the occasion speaking, Sahir Attah said every people of Balochistan stand with Kashmiri people till achieving freedom of occupied Kashmir, saying the day was not far when Kashmiris their self-determination right would be achieved from Indian in accordance of UN Charter.

She said the bravery of Pakistan Army would be remembered in history of golden words and Pak Armed forces have capabilities to reply any aggression of Indian, adding Modi led government has become panic of peace in the region.

"Prime Minister Imran Khan has raised Kashmir issue as each International forum in effective manner and International Human Organizations should play their due role for stopping brutalities of Indian in Occupied Kashmir", she said She said freedom voice of Kashmiri people could not be suppressed by use of forces, saying Indian government should lift curfew from occupied Kashmir where women including innocent children were suffering difficulties there from 46 days.

However, a rally was carried from Deputy Commissioner in supervision of Deputy Commissioner Chaman Bashir Ahmed Khan and accumulated at Maal Road after marching various areas to show solidarity with Kashmiri.

The rally was comprised by students, teachers, tribal elders and civil society members.

According to report, rallies were also held in other respective areas of province including Nasirabad, Jaffarabad, Khuzdar, Lasbela and other areas.

