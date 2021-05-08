100 Million Meals campaign distributes 216 million meals, more than double of the campaign’s initial target

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th May, 2021) To ensure swift and efficient food parcels distribution to beneficiaries in 30 countries, the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives (MBRGI) has partnered with the United Nations World Food Programme (WFP), the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Humanitarian and Charity Establishment (MBRCH), the Food Banking Regional Network (FBRN), and local charitable organisations in targeted countries.

Distribution of food parcels carrying basic and essential food items has already began in several countries, and will continue until all donated meals reach the target groups in the middle East, Africa, Asia and South America over the next three months.

Donations from 385,000 individuals, private and public companies and businessmen across 51 countries helped secure food parcels equivalent to 216 million meals, more than the double of the campaign’s initial target, to be distributed to vulnerable groups in 30 countries.

Dr. Moez El Shohdi, Founder and CEO of the FBRN, said, "We extend our sincere appreciation to MBRGI for efforts behind the ‘100 Million Meals’ campaign, which will undoubtedly be a reference for similar future initiatives centered at the ultimate humanitarian goal of eliminating world hunger."

He stressed that the campaign complements the objectives of the FBRN to tackle world hunger and malnutrition since its inception in Dubai in 2013. As an umbrella for food banks around the region, the network is an active partner in distributing food parcels to beneficiaries in 13 out of the 30 targeted countries.

El Shohdi noted, "it comes as no surprise for the UAE to be the frontrunner in implementing such humanitarian initiatives and supporting them for a joint Arab-Middle Eastern-African charity work."

Mageed Yahia, WFP Director in the UAE and Representative to the GCC, said, "the ‘100 Million Meals’ campaign came at a critical time when hunger is rapidly soaring around the world as a result of conflict, climate shocks and the impact of COVID-19. Today, more than 270 million people face life-threatening levels of hunger. We are watching a catastrophe unfold before our eyes and we must all step up to fight back. This campaign sets a powerful example to the world of how a community can come together in the face of hunger."

As part of its role, the WFP is distributing food vouchers, with values donated through the campaign, to vulnerable groups in Palestine and in refugee camps in Jordan and Bangladesh to empower people in need to buy their own food.

He added, "MBRGI’s contribution through the ‘100 Million Meals’ campaign provides critical support to the operations of the UN World Food Programme in Bangladesh, Jordan and Palestine, where ration cuts were looming as a result of funding shortfalls. With this support, we are able to continue providing an essential lifeline of food assistance to vulnerable populations with no other means of meeting their basic food and nutrition needs during the Holy Month of Ramadan."

He concluded, "Thanks to the extraordinary leadership and generosity of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, this inspiring campaign has brought together the entire UAE community to stand in solidarity with the less fortunate this Ramadan. I congratulate MBRGI for the incredible success of the campaign, in which the UN World Food Programme is honoured to be a partner."

Ibrahim Mohammed Bu Melha, Advisor of the Ruler of Dubai for Cultural and Humanitarian Affairs and Deputy Chairman of the board of Trustees of MBRCH, said "the ‘100 Million Meals’ campaign is neither the first nor the last of the humanitarian initiatives, launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, to which we have grown accustomed to seeing and supporting. The UAE’s humanitarian projects portray the meanings of benevolence and compassion on which the UAE was founded and establish solidarity with those in need around the world, regardless of gender, religion or race."

He stressed that "organising charity campaigns is key, not just for helping the afflicted, but also in promoting the culture of volunteering and donating to aid those in need, which is one of the criteria for the advancement of societies."

As a strategic partner, the MBRCH plays an active role in food distribution operations. Deploying all possible capabilities, personnel, and volunteers as well as the wider network of partners abroad has enabled the organization to expand the campaign’s scope to 10 additional countries to reach as many beneficiaries as possible.