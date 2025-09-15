Open Menu

Air Arabia Abu Dhabi Expands Reach In Egypt With New Non-stop Flights To Assiut

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 15, 2025 | 11:15 PM

Air Arabia Abu Dhabi expands reach in Egypt with new non-stop flights to Assiut

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Sep, 2025) ABU DHABI, 15th September, 2025 (WAM) – Air Arabia Abu Dhabi, today announced the launch of its new direct flights connecting Abu Dhabi and Assiut in Egypt.

Starting November 4th, 2025, the new route will provide passengers with convenient, non-stop travel option between Zayed International Airport and Assiut International Airport with a frequency of two flights per week, every Tuesday and Friday.

With the addition of Assiut, Air Arabia Abu Dhabi now connects the UAE capital with three cities in Egypt in addition to Cairo and Alexandria, further enhancing the air travel between the UAE and Egypt.

Adel Al Ali, Group Chief Executive Officer: “We are pleased to launch our newest service to Assiut, extending our reach into Upper Egypt directly from the UAE capital.

This addition strengthens our network between the UAE and Egypt, offering customers more convenient and affordable options to travel between the two countries.”

Air Arabia Abu Dhabi currently operates a modern fleet of 12 Airbus A320 aircraft, serving more than 30 international destinations from the UAE capital. The airline is set to increase its fleet capacity and further expand its network of routes before the end of the year, offering customers greater choice and reliable travel experience.

