International Muay Thai Federation Commends UAE For Its Effective Efforts In Developing Sport Of Muay Thai
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 15, 2025 | 11:15 PM
ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Sep, 2025) The International Muay Thai Federation (IFMA) has recognised the UAE as a global leader for its efforts in developing the sport and its professional organisation of events
Stephen Fox, Secretary-General of IFMA, said that the current edition of the Youth World Championships in Abu Dhabi has set a historic record with 2,000 participants, including athletes and administrative delegations, from 100 countries. He also noted the record participation of the UAE national team, with 122 male and female athletes across various categories and weight classes.
In a statement today, Fox commended the event's neat organisation and the provision of all necessary arrangements.
"This underscores the great confidence in the UAE's capabilities to manage this impressive turnout and the global growth of the sport within the country, from grassroots to elite levels, thanks to the efforts of Abdullah Saeed Al Neyadi, President of the Asian and Arab Muay Thai Federations and President of the UAE Muay Thai and Kickboxing Federation.
He added that holding the event for the first time in the middle East here has created a special atmosphere with great enthusiasm among participants, especially in the youth categories.
