AMEA Power Joins Second Phase Of Agadir Desalination Project In Morocco
Sumaira FH Published August 01, 2025 | 07:30 PM
ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Aug, 2025) AMEA Power, one of the fastest-growing renewable energy companies in the region, announced its entry into the second phase of the Agadir desalination project in Morocco.
The facility will be powered by AMEA Power’s 150 MW wind project in Laayoune, which is being co-developed with Cox.
Once operational, it will become the company’s first water desalination plant in Africa.
Upon completion of the expansion, the Agadir desalination plant will reach a total capacity of 400,000 m³/day, making it one of the largest desalination facilities in Africa.
While Cox developed and owns the first phase of the plant, the second phase will be delivered through a joint venture, with AMEA Power joining the project and supplying renewable energy through its co-developed wind farm.
This project is the first to be executed under the strategic joint venture agreement signed in May 2025 between AMEA Power and Cox. It reflects the shared ambition of both companies to deliver integrated infrastructure projects where access to water and energy are deeply interconnected.
The total investment for the second phase of the desalination project and the associated wind power facility is expected to exceed €250 million. The desalination expansion is expected to be operational between 2026 and 2027, with the wind farm coming online in 2027.
Hussain Al Nowais, Chairman of AMEA Power, said, "Our entry into the second phase of the Agadir desalination project in Morocco, under the Water Alliance Ventures platform, reflects AMEA Power’s ambition to address both water and energy challenges through integrated solutions. This project is not only our first entry into the water sector in Africa – it is also a powerful example of what long-term partnerships can achieve for sustainable development across the region”.
The project also reaffirms AMEA Power’s commitment to Morocco, a core market in the company’s long-term strategy. With several clean energy projects already under development
