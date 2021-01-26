Breakbulk Middle East 2021 set to go the digital route this year

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th Jan, 2021) Breakbulk middle East (BBME), the GCC’s leading breakbulk and project cargo event, held under the patronage of the UAE Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure, will be presented digitally this year.

Titled Breakbulk Middle East Digital Special, the new version of the much-awaited event, will take place on 9th and 10th February, 2021. The next in-person event is scheduled for 2nd and 3rd February, 2022, in Dubai with DP World, UAE Region as the Host Port.

The event’s Primary goal has always been to provide a platform for new business opportunities up and down the industrial supply chain and this year is no different. The programme will include a roadmap for industry professionals to tackle the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic and move forward towards a prosperous future. "Breakbulk Middle East Digital Special" will feature significant topics that will be discussed by industry experts who will provide insights on the roadblocks faced, business planning in 2021 and beyond.

Since its inception, the BBME has continually ensured that it leaves a lasting mark on the industry through its various endeavours. This year’s edition has been endorsed by key players including Abu Dhabi Ports, and transport and logistics specialists such as COSCO Shipping, Maersk and Agility. The event also has onboard MEED Projects, BBC Chartering, ADNOC L&S, deugro, Petrofac and Fluor who will add immense value to the experience.

Suhail Al Mazrouei, UAE Minister of Energy and Infrastructure, emphasised, "The breakbulk and project cargo sector represents a complex market, encompassing commodities as varied as steel and forest products, to heavy-lift shipments for wind turbines and equipment for construction work, and plays an essential role in the Middle East. The UAE is a front-runner in this sector, occupying a predominant position as a trans-shipping centre.

"According to the Federal Competitiveness and Statistics Authority, the total output for the logistics services sector reached AED219 billion and the sector is expected to see an increase despite the unprecedented challenges of the global pandemic."

Supporting the industry especially during a critical stage, Breakbulk Middle East Digital Special will feature pertinent pre-recorded, on-demand sessions as well as live panels like Breakbulk Intelligence: Navigating the Projects and Business Landscape in a Post COVID World.

Speakers will provide updates on regional capital projects within the oil and gas, infrastructure, renewables and other sectors, while also discussing their predictions for the project market in the future.

The digital special will also have engaging sessions on Education Day supported by Breakbulk Middle East’s regional education partners, including College of International Transport and Logistics at the Arab academy for Science, Technology and Maritime Transport headquartered in Alexandria; the Academy’s branch in Sharjah, UAE; Higher Colleges of Technology in Abu Dhabi; Abu Dhabi Maritime Academy; Middlesex University Dubai and Jordan Academy for Maritime Studies.

Prof. Dr. Ismail Abdelghafar Ismail Farag, President of the Arab Academy for Science, Technology and Maritime Transport said, "Breakbulk Middle East is one of the key events dedicated to the project cargo sector. The event acts as a hub to inform seasoned experts and aspiring professionals about the latest trends and the challenges the industry is facing. The fact that it brings students and experts under one roof makes the event extremely important. We are honoured to be associated with this mega-event that is striving to enlighten the younger generation, ensuring that the breakbulk and project cargo industry is in safe hands."

Ben Blamire, Event Director, Breakbulk Middle East added, "The year 2020 has been a challenging year for the industry as a whole, despite the difficulties, it is encouraging to see that the sixth edition of the BBME has received overwhelming support from governments in the region and industry partners. Due to travel restrictions around the world, we decided to present this year’s event in a digital format to ensure community continuity.

"We are confident that Breakbulk Middle East Digital Special will offer a bridge between in-person events, and I look forward to working with our partners toward a successful 2022 when we will meet in person at the Dubai World Trade Centre."

Leslie Meredith, Marketing Director, Breakbulk Events & Media explained, "As the pandemic continues to evolve, we at BBME are committed to providing an environment that is secure for all attendees. Safeguarding the interests of our attendees is our top priority and we did everything in our capacity to ensure that we meet this goal. This prompted us to take the event virtual."

Breakbulk Middle East Digital Special will be free to all attendees.