BRIDGE Roadshow lands in Shanghai as UAE spearheads global dialogue to redefine future of media

SHANGHAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Aug, 2025) The BRIDGE Roadshow continues its momentum as Shanghai, China, hosts the latest stop in its global journey, bringing together leaders from media, technology, business, finance, and public policy to explore the evolving role of media and information ecosystems.

The event serves as a critical milestone in the lead-up to the BRIDGE Summit 2025 - the largest platform uniting media, cultural and creative content creators, leaders, and decision-makers to transform how the world communicates, set to take place in Abu Dhabi, from 8 - 10 December 2025.

Following the successful events in New York, London, and Osaka, Shanghai becomes the latest hub for the global conversation on how today’s information dynamics are reshaping economies, governance, culture, and public trust.

At this pivotal gathering, leading voices from Asia and beyond came together to discuss the region’s growing influence on global media and culture, and to examine the role of innovation and responsibility in the fast-changing media landscape.

Shanghai provided a dynamic backdrop for the BRIDGE Roadshow, aligning with the city’s prominent role in the global media and tech landscape.

In the presence of Abdulla bin Mohammed bin Butti Al Hamed, Chairman of the National Media Office (NMO) and Chairman of the board of Directors of the UAE Media Council; Muhannad Sulaiman Al Naqbi, Consul-General of the United Arab Emirates in Shanghai; and Khalid Al Shehhi, Deputy Ambassador of the Embassy of the United Arab Emirates in China, the event attracted leaders from across media, technology, and business to discuss how innovation, technology, and cultural influence are converging in the global media narrative.

A central theme of the Shanghai event focused on the role of innovation in media and how China’s platforms and creators are reshaping the global media landscape. A key discussion, moderated by John Darling, Co-Founder & CEO, Creative Capital Ventures, centred on whether Chinese stories could shape the international narrative, considering how China’s unique position in global media offers new opportunities for soft power.

The panellists, including Joleen Liang, Co-Founder & President of Squirrel AI Learning, Zengxin Li, Deputy General Manager of Caixin Global, and Dennis Potgraven, Chief Strategy Officer of WPP Media China, explored the challenges and opportunities of this dynamic. They discussed how Chinese platforms are influencing perceptions both locally and globally, with an emphasis on how these platforms are redefining what it means to tell a story in today’s interconnected world.

Another central theme in Shanghai was the potential of gaming as the next frontier of cultural influence. A talk, led by Fangda Wan, Founder & General Partner of Gam3Girl Ventures, discussed how China’s gaming industry is rapidly evolving into a nearly US$50 billion market, offering new ways to blend technology with culture. Speakers examined how gaming is becoming a powerful force in global media, allowing for new forms of storytelling that merge traditional Chinese narratives with cutting-edge technology.

Abdulla bin Mohammed bin Butti Al Hamed, Chairman of the National Media Office (NMO) and Chairman of the Board of Directors of the UAE Media Council, emphasised that the Shanghai stop of the BRIDGE Roadshow marks a defining moment, highlighting China’s dynamic media and cultural landscape and its growing impact on shaping global narratives.

The Chairman stressed that the challenges facing global media today are not limited to tools or platforms, but extend to the overarching vision guiding them. While technologies continue to evolve rapidly, there remains a pressing need for a comprehensive intellectual outlook that reaffirms the media’s humanistic and civilisational role as a platform for meaningful content and a key contributor to knowledge-based societies and future economies.

He also underlined that the Roadshow’s path through New York, London, Osaka, and now Shanghai reflects the UAE’s deep-rooted commitment to cultivating more balanced and inclusive global media perspectives. This effort is rooted in the UAE’s core belief in building bridges of communication and fostering meaningful cultural exchange.

The Chairman concluded by stating that the discussions held during the Shanghai stop will help enrich the agenda of the upcoming Bridge 2025 Summit in Abu Dhabi, which will serve as a platform bringing together media decision-makers and influence alliances, aiming to explore the future of media and strengthen its role as a partner in development, innovation and global understanding.

For his part, Dr. Jamal Mohammed Obaid Al Kaabi, Director-General of the UAE National Media Office, shared his perspective on the evolving media ecosystem. He said, “As the media landscape continues to evolve at an unprecedented pace, China’s innovative leadership in media and cultural industries is playing a pivotal role in shaping global narratives. Through a unique blend of tradition and cutting-edge technology, Chinese platforms and creators are expanding the boundaries of soft power, offering diverse perspectives that are reshaping how news and stories are consumed around the world. BRIDGE provides an essential platform to bring together leaders and innovators from across the globe, helping to ensure that the stories we tell remain authentic, inclusive, and impactful.”

The BRIDGE Roadshow series is designed to fuel an ongoing discussion about the future of media. Each stop contributes to Connecting Conversations, an evolving series of insights that will inform the programming and partnerships for BRIDGE Summit 2025 in Abu Dhabi.

In New York, the focus was on AI’s role in ensuring trust in media, while London explored narrative diplomacy and the responsibility of media in cross-border relations. Osaka, which preceded Shanghai, placed a strong emphasis on media innovation and the ethical use of generative AI. Osaka, which marked the third stop on the roadshow after New York and London, explored themes of AI, media innovation, and cultural authenticity, setting the stage for Shanghai to dive deeper into China’s role in shaping global narratives.

In Shanghai, with its dynamic creative economy, further explored the delicate balance between technological advancement and cultural authenticity in the media space.

The roadshow continues to build momentum, offering new perspectives on how media, technology, and culture intersect in a rapidly transforming world.

BRIDGE Summit 2025 will serve as a space for content creators, artists, influencers, and agencies — those who know how to engage — to join forces with government entities, investors, and corporations — those who have the power to shape change. By bridging these two worlds, the summit will unlock purpose-driven collaborations that shape public perception and influence behaviour across borders.

This is where thought leadership meets business innovation — providing the space and tools for a new generation of global communicators to co-create solutions that transcend entertainment and drive tangible, lasting impact.

Registrations for BRIDGE Summit 2025 are now open atwww.worldmediabridge.com.