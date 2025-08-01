Italian inflation stable at 1.7% in July

ROME, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Aug, 2025) Italy’s annual inflation rate was stable at 1.7 percent in July, while consumer prices rose by 0.4 percent on a monthly basis, according to provisional data released by Italian National Institute of Statistics (Istat) on Thursday.

The figures, reported by the ANSA news agency, showed that Istat’s consumer price index increased by 0.

4 percent in month-on-month terms.

Istat also reported that its "shopping trolley" index - which tracks prices for food, household goods, and personal care products - climbed by 3.4 percent in July, up from 2.8 percent in the previous month.

The core inflation (excluding energy and unprocessed food) was 2.0 percent in July, the same as in June, and inflation excluding energy was 2.2 percent, up from 2.1 percent in the previous month.