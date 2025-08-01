Open Menu

Italian Inflation Stable At 1.7% In July

Sumaira FH Published August 01, 2025 | 03:00 PM

Italian inflation stable at 1.7% in July

ROME, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Aug, 2025) Italy’s annual inflation rate was stable at 1.7 percent in July, while consumer prices rose by 0.4 percent on a monthly basis, according to provisional data released by Italian National Institute of Statistics (Istat) on Thursday.

The figures, reported by the ANSA news agency, showed that Istat’s consumer price index increased by 0.

4 percent in month-on-month terms.

Istat also reported that its "shopping trolley" index - which tracks prices for food, household goods, and personal care products - climbed by 3.4 percent in July, up from 2.8 percent in the previous month.

The core inflation (excluding energy and unprocessed food) was 2.0 percent in July, the same as in June, and inflation excluding energy was 2.2 percent, up from 2.1 percent in the previous month.

Related Topics

Same Price Italy June July From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 August 2025

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 August 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 August 2025

2 hours ago
 UAE claims individual, team titles at FEI Enduranc ..

UAE claims individual, team titles at FEI Endurance World Championship for Young ..

9 hours ago
 UAE wins bronze at Arab Basketball Championship in ..

UAE wins bronze at Arab Basketball Championship in Bahrain

11 hours ago
 UAE’s ADMA International leads on day two of Abu ..

UAE’s ADMA International leads on day two of Abu Dhabi World Grappling Champio ..

13 hours ago
 Foreign delegation visit: Serena front road closed ..

Foreign delegation visit: Serena front road closed, ITP issues diversion plan

13 hours ago
27 injured on a road accident in Chiniot during 24 ..

27 injured on a road accident in Chiniot during 24 hrs

13 hours ago
 ANF conducts raids against drug traffickers, seize ..

ANF conducts raids against drug traffickers, seizes narcotics worth over Rs. 21. ..

13 hours ago
 Video show, tree plantation organized in Matiari t ..

Video show, tree plantation organized in Matiari to celebrate independence

13 hours ago
 Agriculture deptt director generals review cotton ..

Agriculture deptt director generals review cotton management activities

13 hours ago
 Children in besieged Gaza dying at 'an unprecedent ..

Children in besieged Gaza dying at 'an unprecedented rate': UNICEF

13 hours ago
 PFA takes action against substandard food in Chini ..

PFA takes action against substandard food in Chiniot

13 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East