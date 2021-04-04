UrduPoint.com
MoE To Conduct 420 Inspection Visits During Ramadan

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Sun 04th April 2021 | 05:00 PM

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 04th Apr, 2021) The Ministry of Economy (MoE) has organised a media briefing on consumer protection measures in the UAE, especially for the preparations that have been made ahead of the holy month of Ramadan 2021.

During a media briefing, officials reviewed the measures and preparations made by the Ministry and its partners to ensure best practices are followed for protecting consumers throughout the year, and particularly during Ramadan.

The new Consumer Protection Law, No. 15 of 2020, which was issued last year, further strengthened the UAE’s consumer protection landscape by ensuring the quality of products and service provided to the consumer. These measures ensure the correct pricing of goods and protects the health and safety of consumers when purchasing goods, or upon receiving and using goods.

Furthermore, the measures encourage proper consumption patterns, as well as the adoption of the ideal regulatory and supervisory standards in the markets to ensure their stability and prosperity, establish a balanced relationship between merchants and consumers across various markets throughout the country, including smart trade and online shopping platforms. Also, they provide mechanisms dedicated to protecting consumers in unprecedented and emergency circumstances.

During the session, Marwan AlSboosi, Director of the Competition and Consumer Protection Department at the Ministry of Economy, reviewed a number of initiatives that the Ministry is working to carry out, in cooperation with its partners from various Federal and local authorities and the cooperative and private sectors in all emirates. These are designed to enable sound business practices, consumer protection and increase consumer awareness in the country.

Moreover, AlSboosi announced the results of the consumer satisfaction study conducted by the Consumer Protection Department at the Ministry of Economy to measure the level of satisfaction with consumer protection practices and laws for 2020.

The survey was conducted in order to carry out the strategic plan of the Ministry of Economy to raise consumer satisfaction, and to improve the Emirati community’s sense of the Ministry’s responsibility and its efforts, and the importance of its role in ensuring their protection from price hikes and commercial fraud. The result of the level of satisfaction with laws, legislation and initiatives implemented by the Competition and Consumer Protection Department grew to 87 per cent in 2020, from 82 per cent in 2019.

