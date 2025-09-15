Open Menu

US, China Reach Framework Agreement For TikTok

Umer Jamshaid Published September 15, 2025 | 11:45 PM

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Sep, 2025) MADRID, 15th September, 2025 (WAM) – US and Chinese officials have announced a framework agreement that would transfer control of the short-video app TikTok to US ownership.

From Madrid where he was meeting with Chinese officials, US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said Monday that Washington and Beijing had struck a “framework for a TikTok deal.

Bessent offered few details about the agreement, especially regarding a key sticking point: control of TikTok's algorithm. When asked about it, he said, "We're not going to talk about the commercial terms of the deal. It’s between two private parties, but the terms have been agreed upon."

“We were very focused on TikTok and making sure that it was a deal that is fair for the Chinese and completely respects US national security concerns."

