Embassy Of Mexico Celebrates National Day
Sumaira FH Published September 16, 2025 | 12:00 AM
ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Sep, 2025) Sheikha Hessa bint Sultan bin Khalifa Al Nahyan, Deputy Director of the American Affairs Department at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, attended the reception held this evening by Luis Alfonso de Alba Góngora, Ambassador of the United Mexican States to the UAE, to mark his country's National Day.
The reception, held at the Emirates Palace hotel in Abu Dhabi, was also attended by a number of UAE officials, heads of Arab and foreign diplomatic missions accredited to the UAE, and members of the Mexican community in the country.
In his speech during the ceremony, the Mexican Ambassador noted that the occasion not only celebrates Mexico's National Day but also coincides with the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the two countries.
He stressed that UAE-Mexican relations are in a state of continuous development, with promising opportunities to enhance them, especially in the commercial and investment fields, given the significant potential of both nations.
He also referred to the reciprocal official visits at the highest levels, which have contributed to solidifying bilateral relations, noting that the UAE is Mexico's Primary trading partner in the Arab world.
The ceremony included performances of Mexican folkloric arts.
