Open Menu

Embassy Of Mexico Celebrates National Day

Sumaira FH Published September 16, 2025 | 12:00 AM

Embassy of Mexico celebrates National Day

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Sep, 2025) Sheikha Hessa bint Sultan bin Khalifa Al Nahyan, Deputy Director of the American Affairs Department at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, attended the reception held this evening by Luis Alfonso de Alba Góngora, Ambassador of the United Mexican States to the UAE, to mark his country's National Day.

The reception, held at the Emirates Palace hotel in Abu Dhabi, was also attended by a number of UAE officials, heads of Arab and foreign diplomatic missions accredited to the UAE, and members of the Mexican community in the country.

In his speech during the ceremony, the Mexican Ambassador noted that the occasion not only celebrates Mexico's National Day but also coincides with the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the two countries.

He stressed that UAE-Mexican relations are in a state of continuous development, with promising opportunities to enhance them, especially in the commercial and investment fields, given the significant potential of both nations.

He also referred to the reciprocal official visits at the highest levels, which have contributed to solidifying bilateral relations, noting that the UAE is Mexico's Primary trading partner in the Arab world.

The ceremony included performances of Mexican folkloric arts.

Related Topics

World UAE Hotel Abu Dhabi Mexico Arab

Recent Stories

Sri Lanka secure second consecutive win, eliminate ..

Sri Lanka secure second consecutive win, eliminate Hong Kong from Asia Cup 2025

14 minutes ago
 Another abductee safely recovered in Rajanpur’s ..

Another abductee safely recovered in Rajanpur’s Katcha area

24 minutes ago
 Punjab universities sign historic MoU to launch IS ..

Punjab universities sign historic MoU to launch ISLAH Consortium

6 minutes ago
 At Arab Islamic summit, PM condemns Israeli attack ..

At Arab Islamic summit, PM condemns Israeli attack on Doha; meets leaders of Sau ..

6 minutes ago
 SBP maintains policy rate at 11% in wake of evolvi ..

SBP maintains policy rate at 11% in wake of evolving post flood macroeconomic ou ..

23 minutes ago
 PM meets Egypt president; says Arab Summit vital s ..

PM meets Egypt president; says Arab Summit vital step to show Muslim world unity

30 minutes ago
VEC set up at district level to create awareness o ..

VEC set up at district level to create awareness of voting among public: Waseem

30 minutes ago
 Jail Health Program initiated in Balochistan on di ..

Jail Health Program initiated in Balochistan on directive of CM: Balochistan Hea ..

32 minutes ago
 PAEC Chairman highlights Pakistan’s climate vuln ..

PAEC Chairman highlights Pakistan’s climate vulnerability, nuclear contributio ..

32 minutes ago
 CPEC mega project to change destiny of adjoining c ..

CPEC mega project to change destiny of adjoining countries: Balochistan Governor ..

32 minutes ago
 Balochistan govt launches Jail Health Program to e ..

Balochistan govt launches Jail Health Program to ensure standard healthcare for ..

32 minutes ago
 Two killed, one injured in Kahota road accident

Two killed, one injured in Kahota road accident

32 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East