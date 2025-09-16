Final Communiqué of Emergency Arab-Islamic Summit emphasises collective security, categorical rejection of Israeli attack on Qatar

DOHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Sep, 2025) The leaders of Arab and Islamic countries Monday expressed their solidarity with the State of Qatar and condemned in the strongest terms the treacherous and flagrant Israeli aggression that targeted its sovereignty on September 9th.

This came at the final communique of the Emergency Arab-Islamic Summit that convened today to discuss the Israeli attack on the State of Qatar.

The summit was held in Doha on Monday with the participation of Their Majesties, Excellencies, and Highnesses, heads of delegations participating in the summit.

The following is the text of the statement, according to the Qatar news Agency:

"We, the Leaders of States and Governments of the Arab League and the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation, meeting today, Monday, 22 Rabi' Al-Awwal 1447 AH, corresponding to Sep. 15 2025, in the Qatari capital, Doha, at the gracious invitation of HH the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani, and under his chairmanship, to discuss the Israeli aggression against the State of Qatar and to express our unified stance in condemning it and our full solidarity with the sisterly State of Qatar.

Expressing our profound gratitude and appreciation to H.H. the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani for the generous hosting, and to the sisterly State of Qatar for the excellent organisation.

Guided by the principles of the Charters of the League of Arab States and the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation, and recalling the basic principles of the Charter of the United Nations, in particular Article 2 (4), which prohibits the threat or use of force against the territorial integrity or political independence of any State.

Recalling all relevant resolutions adopted by the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation and the Arab League over the past decades, which reject aggression against Member States and affirm Arab and Islamic solidarity and the security of Arab and Islamic States in the face of external threats, including those relating to the Palestinian Cause.

Reaffirming our unwavering commitment to the sovereignty, independence, and security of all Member States of the League of Arab States and the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation, and recalling our collective duty to respond to this aggression in defense of our common security, we reiterate our categorical rejection of any infringement upon the security of any of our States, firmly condemning any aggression targeting them, and reaffirming our absolute and steadfast solidarity in confronting all that threatens their security and stability.

Noting the emergency meeting of the United Nations Security Council held on Sep. 11, 2025, which witnessed consensus in condemning the Israeli attack as a breach of international peace and security, and welcoming the press statement issued by the Council, which condemned the attack, expressed solidarity with the State of Qatar, and supported the vital role that Qatar continues to play in mediation efforts in the region, alongside Egypt and the United States, reaffirming respect for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the State of Qatar, in line with the principles of the UN Charter.

Stressing that the absence of international accountability, and the silence of the international community in the face of repeated Israeli violations, have emboldened Israel to persist in its aggressions and to further entrench its flagrant violations of international law and international legitimacy, thereby perpetuating a policy of impunity, weakening the international justice system, and threatening to dismantle the rules-based global order, posing a direct threat to regional and international peace and security.

Reaffirming our absolute support for the sisterly State of Qatar, its security, stability, sovereignty, and the safety of its citizens, we declare our united stand with Qatar in confronting this aggression, which we consider a flagrant violation of its sovereignty, a blatant breach of international law, and a grave threat to regional and international peace and security.

1. Reaffirm that the brutal Israeli blatant aggression against the sisterly State of Qatar, and Israel's continued aggressive practices, including crimes of genocide, ethnic cleansing, starvation and siege, as well as settlement activities and expansionist policies, undermine prospects for peace and peaceful coexistence in the region.

2. Condemn, in the strongest possible terms, the cowardly and unlawful attack carried out by Israel on 9 September 2025 against a residential neighborhood in the Qatari capital, Doha, which included housing facilities designated by the State for hosting negotiating delegations in the framework of Qatar's multiple mediation efforts, in addition to a number of schools, nurseries, and diplomatic missions, resulting in martyrs, including a Qatari citizen, and injuries among civilians.

This attack constitutes a flagrant act of aggression against an Arab and Islamic State, a Member of the United Nations, represents a grave escalation exposing the aggressiveness of the extremist Israeli Government, and adds to its

criminal record that threatens regional and international peace and security.

3. Reaffirm absolute solidarity with the State of Qatar against this aggression, which constitutes aggression against all Arab and Islamic States, and to stand firmly with Qatar in all measures it may take in response to this treacherous Israeli aggression to safeguard its security, sovereignty, stability, and the safety of its citizens and residents, in accordance with the UN Charter.

4. Reaffirm that this aggression on Qatari territory, a State serving as a principal mediator in efforts to secure a ceasefire and end the war on Gaza, and to release hostages and prisoners, constitutes a grave escalation and an assault on diplomatic efforts to restore peace. Such an

attack on a neutral venue for mediation not only violates Qatar’s sovereignty, but also undermines international mediation and peace-making processes. Israel bears full responsibility for this assault.

5. Commend the civilised, wise, and responsible stance adopted by the State of Qatar in addressing this treacherous assault, its firm adherence to international law, and its insistence on upholding its sovereignty and security and defending its rights by all legitimate means.

6. Support the efforts of States engaged in mediation, in particular the State of Qatar, the Arab Republic of Egypt, and the United States of America, to end the aggression on the Gaza Strip, and, in this context, to reaffirm the constructive role played by Qatar and its valued mediation efforts with their positive impacts in support of endeavors to establish security, stability, and peace; to commend Qatar’s multiple initiatives at both the regional and international levels, especially in the fields of humanitarian assistance and support for education in developing and poor countries, which enhance its standing as an active and supportive partner for peace and development regionally and internationally.

7. Reaffirm the categorical rejection of any attempts to justify this aggression under any pretext whatsoever, and to stress that it constitutes a blatant violation of international law and the UN Charter, directly targeting ongoing mediation efforts to halt the aggression on the Gaza Strip and undermining serious efforts to reach a just and comprehensive political solution that ends the occupation and ensures the realisation of the inalienable rights of the Palestinian people.

8. Categorically reject repeated Israeli threats of possible renewed targeting of the State of Qatar, or of any Arab or Islamic State, considering such threats provocative and a grave escalation that threatens international peace and security, and to urge the international community to condemn them in the strongest possible terms and take deterrent measures to halt them.

9. Welcome the adoption by the Council of the Arab League at ministerial level of the resolution entitled "Shared Vision for Security and Cooperation in the Region," and, in this context, to reaffirm the concept of collective security and shared destiny of Arab and Islamic States, the necessity of unity in facing common challenges and threats, and the importance of beginning to put in place the required implementation mechanisms. We stress that any future regional arrangements must enshrine the principles of international law and the UN Charter, good-neighborly relations, respect for sovereignty, noninterference in the internal affairs of States, equality of rights and duties without preference of one State over another, settlement of disputes by peaceful means, and renunciation of the use of force, while underscoring the necessity of ending the Israeli occupation of all Arab territories, establishing the State of Palestine along the lines of June 4, 1967, and ridding the middle East of nuclear weapons and all other weapons of mass destruction.

10. Reaffirm the necessity of confronting Israel's schemes to impose a new fait accompli in the region, which pose a direct threat to regional and international stability and security, and the necessity of resisting them.

11. Reaffirm the condemnation of any Israeli attempts to forcibly displace the Palestinian people, under any pretext or designation, from their occupied territories of 1967, and to consider such acts crimes against humanity, flagrant violations of international law and international humanitarian law, and a policy of ethnic cleansing wholly rejected. In this context, to stress the necessity of implementing the Arab-Islamic reconstruction plan, both politically and technically, and to launch the reconstruction of the Gaza Strip as quickly as possible, calling on international donors to provide the necessary support and urging their active participation in the forthcoming Gaza Reconstruction Conference to be hosted in Cairo once a ceasefire is secured.

12. Condemn Israeli policies that have caused an unprecedented humanitarian catastrophe, whereby siege, starvation, and deprivation of civilians of food and medicine are used as weapons of war against the Palestinian people, in flagrant violation of international humanitarian law and the Geneva Conventions; stress that these practices constitute a fullfledged war crime requiring urgent international action to put an end to them and to ensure the immediate, safe, and unimpeded entry of humanitarian assistance into all parts of the occupied Palestinian territory.

13. Warn of the catastrophic consequences of any decision by Israel, the occupying power, to annex any part of the occupied Palestinian territory, and rejecting such a move as a blatant assault on the historical and legal rights of the Palestinian people, a violation of the Charter of the United Nations, the principles of international law, and relevant United Nations resolutions, and as a nullification of all efforts to achieve a just and comprehensive peace in the region.

14. Reaffirm the necessity of urgent action by the international community to halt Israel's repeated aggressions in the region and to stop its ongoing violations of the sovereignty, security, and stability of States, within the framework of respecting international law and relevant international legitimacy resolutions, and to warn of the grave consequences of

continued international inaction in curbing Israeli aggressiveness, including its aggression against the sisterly State of Qatar, its ongoing and escalating brutal assault on the occupied Gaza Strip, its illegal settlement practices in the West Bank, including East Jerusalem, and its continued aggressions against States in the region, including the Lebanese Republic and

the Syrian Arab Republic and the Islamic Republic of Iran all constituting flagrant breaches of international law and blatant violations of State sovereignty.

15. Call upon all States to take all possible legal and effective measures to prevent Israel from continuing its actions against the Palestinian people, including by supporting efforts to end its impunity, holding it accountable for its violations and crimes, imposing sanctions on it, suspending the supply, transfer, or transit of weapons, ammunition, and military materials — including dual-use items — reviewing diplomatic and economic relations with it, and initiating legal proceedings against it.

16. Call upon the Member States of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation to examine the extent to which Israel's membership in the United Nations is consistent with the Charter, in view of its clear violations of the conditions of membership and its persistent disregard for United Nations resolutions, and to coordinate efforts aimed at suspending Israel's membership in the United Nations.

17. Reaffirm the importance of commitment to international legitimacy and relevant UN resolutions as the fundamental reference for achieving international peace and security, and to reject Israeli rhetoric that exploits and promotes Islamophobia in order to justify the continuation of its violations and its pursuit of policies outside international law, including ongoing extermination and settlement projects in the West Bank, as well as attempts to distort the image of Arab and Islamic States.

18. Welcome the adoption by the United Nations General Assembly of the “New York Declaration” on the implementation of the two-State solution and the establishment of an independent Palestinian State, as a clear expression of international will supporting the legitimate rights of the Palestinian people, foremost among them their right to establish their independent State along the lines of 4 June 1967, with East Jerusalem as its capital; and to commend the efforts made by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the French Republic, which contributed to the adoption of this declaration.

19. Welcome the convening of the Two-State Solution Conference, co-chaired by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the French Republic, to be held on 22 September 2025 in New York, and calls for the concerted efforts of the international community to ensure broad recognition of the independent State of Palestine with East Al-Quds as its capital.

20. Commend the pivotal role played by the representatives of Arab and Islamic States that are members of the Security Council, foremost among them Algeria, Somalia, and Pakistan, in defending the Palestinian cause, in putting an end to the Israeli aggression on the Gaza Strip, securing a ceasefire, and achieving full membership of Palestine in the United Nations. It further values their effective contribution in calling for and ensuring the convening of the emergency session of the Security Council dedicated to addressing the Israeli aggression against the State of Qatar.

21. Reaffirm support for the historic Hashemite custodianship exercised by His Majesty King Abdullah II ibn Al Hussein over the Islamic and Christian holy sites in Jerusalem, as reaffirmed in the agreement signed between His Majesty King Abdullah II and His Excellency President Mahmoud Abbas, President of the State of Palestine, on 31 March 2013; and further affirming that Al-Aqsa Mosque / Al-Haram Al-Sharif, in its entirety of 144,000 square meters, is a place of worship exclusively for Muslims, and that the Jerusalem Awqaf and Al-Aqsa Mosque Affairs Department, affiliated with the Jordanian

Ministry of Awqaf, is the sole legitimate authority vested with exclusive competence to administer Al-Aqsa Mosque, maintain it, and regulate entry thereto.

22. Reaffirm the necessity of enabling Palestinians in Jerusalem to remain steadfast on their land, and of supporting the Al-Quds Committee chaired by His Majesty King Mohammed VI of the Kingdom of Morocco and its executive arm, Bayt Mal Al-Quds Al-Sharif Agency.

23. Reaffirm that a just, comprehensive, and lasting peace in the Middle East will not be achieved by bypassing the Palestinian Cause, ignoring the rights of the Palestinian people, or through violence and targeting mediators, but rather through adherence to the Arab Peace Initiative and relevant international legitimacy resolutions. In this regard, we call upon the international community, in particular the Security Council, to assume its legal and moral responsibilities in ending the Israeli occupation and establishing a binding timetable for that purpose.

24. Mandate the Member States of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation that are States Parties to the Rome Statute of the International Criminal Court, consistent with their obligations under international law and, where applicable, to take all feasible measures within their domestic legal frameworks to support the enforcement of the arrest warrants issued by the International Criminal Court on 21 November 2024 against the perpetrators of crimes against the Palestinian people; and further calls upon OIC Member States to exert diplomatic, political, and legal efforts to ensure Israel’s compliance, as the occupying power, with its binding obligations under the provisional measures issued by the International Court of Justice on 26 January 2024 in the case concerning the Application of the Convention on the Prevention and Punishment of the Crime of Genocide in the Gaza Strip.

25. Express our deep appreciation to the State of Qatar, its Amir, Government, and people, and in particular His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, for their tireless efforts in hosting and organising the meetings of this Summit with wisdom and strategic vision, and for the facilities and resources provided to ensure its success. We highly value Qatar’s active role in fostering a spirit of consultation and consensus among Member States, and its tangible contributions to supporting the course of joint action, reflecting its constant commitment to strengthening solidarity and unity."