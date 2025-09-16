Hamdan bin Mohammed visits Dubai Civil Defence, directs it to achieve global benchmarks in community protection

(@FahadShabbir)

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Sep, 2025) H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence, and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, has issued directives for the Dubai Civil Defence to achieve the highest global benchmarks in community protection.

During a visit to the General Command of Dubai Civil Defence, H.H. Sheikh Hamdan tasked the Executive Council of Dubai to oversee measures to achieve this strategic objective.

H.H. Sheikh Hamdan said that the leadership places the security of the community and the safety of its people and assets at the forefront of its priorities, mobilising all resources to ensure the highest levels of protection in line with global best practices.

Upon his arrival, H.H. Sheikh Hamdan was received by Lieutenant General Expert Rashid Thani Al Matrooshi, Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Civil Defence, along with a number of senior officers and directors of sub-departments.

H.H. Sheikh Hamdan reviewed the General Command’s Strategic Framework and Drivers of a Sustainable Future for the Safety of Life and Property 2033. The Strategy aims to enhance Dubai’s leadership and global excellence in civil defence services, ensuring a sustainable future aligned with the highest international standards and best practices. The plan includes initiatives such as deploying smart sensors to study behavioural patterns and adopting sustainable infrastructure and assets.

He praised Dubai Civil Defence for its vital role in protecting the community, highlighting that its work extends beyond emergency response to building an integrated system that embodies the leadership’s vision for a safer and more sustainable future. He noted that civil defence services play a key role in raising awareness, fostering a culture of safety, and embedding prevention as a strategic priority and a fundamental pillar of development.

H.H. Sheikh Hamdan said, “The Dubai Civil Defence team has demonstrated exceptional competence and readiness, contributing to making Dubai one of the safest cities in the world and reinforcing its global position in quality of life. The advanced systems, innovative technological solutions, and qualified human capital we have seen today represent an integrated model of institutional work built on innovation and commitment to the highest international standards in protection and safety.

H.H. Sheikh Hamdan added, “We are committed to continuously investing in developing the capabilities of Dubai Civil Defence and enhancing its resources so that it remains worthy of the trust placed in it by the community, and a global benchmark in rapid response, innovative solutions, and the protection of lives. Safeguarding society and preserving its resources will remain a core value and a Primary goal for which we spare no effort.”

The visit also included presentations on several global initiatives launched by Dubai Civil Defence, most notably the ‘Billion Readiness’ initiative, which seeks to train and raise awareness among one billion people worldwide on the causes and risks of fires and methods of prevention.

Another initiative, ‘Hope Convoys’, was presented, aimed at supporting fire sectors in countries with limited resources through the construction of modern fire stations, provision of advanced firefighting and rescue equipment, and supply of essential safety gear.

During the visit, H.H. Sheikh Hamdan also met with artificial intelligence specialists in civil defence and received a detailed briefing on the use of AI tools and the latest innovations in firefighting and rescue operations. He was briefed on the ‘Explorer Robot’, a four-legged robot equipped with LiDAR technology to move autonomously through smoke and create accurate 3D maps of buildings during incidents.

H.H. Sheikh Hamdan was also briefed on an advanced robotic arm that increases firefighters’ efficiency by up to 40%, particularly when using stairs during rescue and firefighting operations, the 4500-Wabel firefighting robot, powered by electricity and capable of carrying loads of up to 400 kilograms, and ‘Shaheen’, a drone developed to extinguish fires in high-rise buildings and towers.

Lieutenant General Expert Rashid Thani Al Matrooshi expressed his deep gratitude to H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed for his continuous support and guidance, affirming that it strengthens the readiness and agility of civil defence and reinforces Dubai’s position as a global leader in safeguarding lives and property.