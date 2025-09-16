Dubai PodFest 2025 to feature series of workshops

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Sep, 2025) The Dubai Press Club (DPC) has announced a series of workshops taking place at the fifth edition of Dubai Podfest on 30th September 2025. The region’s largest gathering of podcasters is being organised under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Second Deputy Ruler of Dubai and Chairman of the Dubai Media Council.

The event will bring together leading regional and international media organisations and podcast platforms, providing an opportunity to explore the future of podcasting and showcase the latest developments in this rapidly evolving digital industry.

The workshops form part of the Club’s ongoing efforts to develop the capabilities of audio content creators in the Arab world and reinforce Dubai’s position as a leading hub for digital media in the region. The event will coincide with International Podcast Day, a global celebration of the power and widespread influence of podcasts.

Mahfoudha Saleh, Manager of Dubai PodFest, expressed her gratitude for the participation of leading media organisations and platforms in this year’s workshops, noting that the sessions will feature distinguished Arabic and international expertise that has contributed significantly to the growth and sustainability of the audio content industry.

“The workshops build on DPC’s ongoing mission to nurture media talent and foster excellence in podcasting. This event provides a unique platform for sharing experiences and insights among audio content creators and offers a clear understanding of the steps required to elevate the industry in line with the global surge in podcast listenership and production,” Saleh said.

The workshops at the fifth edition of Dubai PodFest will feature leading regional and international platforms, including YouTube, TikTok, Podeo, Elwarsha, Dolby Atmos, Mics, Podheros, Under Pressure Podcast, the Arabian Radio Network, and The Voice Center (TVC).

The sessions will cover three main areas of focus. The first track, ‘Creative Skills and Storytelling’, will help participants shape a unique podcast identity by developing a distinctive style that reflects their personality and gives their content a recognisable signature. It will also provide guidance on professional voice use, presentation skills, and interactive dialogue techniques to engage and retain listeners.

The second track, ‘Business and Strategy’, will explore methods for expanding reach and growing projects through understanding audience behaviour, data analysis, content promotion, media coverage, and brand building that extends beyond the audio platform. It will also examine the optimal balance between audio and video formats to achieve maximum reach and engagement.

The third track, ‘Technology and Production’, will focus on the latest tools and techniques for producing high-quality audio content, including the use of artificial intelligence in writing, editing, and production through advanced platforms such as Notebook LLM and Gemini. Participants will also learn sound design techniques to create immersive listening experiences, effective live streaming methods, and strategies to enhance audience interaction across platforms.