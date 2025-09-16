UAE, Indonesia launch Executive Leaders Programme, ‘10 Million Coders’ initiative

(@FahadShabbir)

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Sep, 2025) Mohammad Abdullah Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs, affirmed that the Government of the United Arab Emirates has developed a model for global knowledge partnerships focused on talent development, capacity building, and enhancing the readiness of government cadres and community members for the future.

He noted that the launch of the “10 Million Coders” initiative in the Republic of Indonesia, alongside the Executive Leaders Programme in the Indonesian government, within the framework of a strategic partnership on government modernisation between the two friendly nations, reflects the wise leadership’s vision of investing in people and equipping them with future skills.

He emphasised that building government leadership and developing coding communities represent a fundamental pillar of the UAE Government’s partnerships with governments worldwide in the field of government modernisation. This, he said, embodies the leadership’s vision of the importance of creating innovative models of international cooperation aimed at shaping the future and enabling societies to participate effectively in this mission.

This came in conjunction with the launch by the governments of the UAE and Indonesia of a new phase of their knowledge partnership to exchange expertise and share best practices in government development. The partnership was marked through the Government Knowledge Exchange Forum held in Jakarta, where the Executive Leaders Programme and the “10 Million Indonesian Coders” initiative were officially announced.

To drive Indonesia’s efforts towards accelerating the achievement of their national priorities by adopting innovative approaches that meet future needs, the Forum further promoted the journey of experience exchange and best practices sharing between government leaders and professionals in both countries, underscoring their role in driving modernisation, transformation, and future readiness.

The Forum presented a platform to review the outcomes of the UAE–Indonesia strategic cooperation, highlight innovative initiatives that serve as inspiring models for sustainable development and government modernisation, and explore new opportunities to expand and enhance the bilateral partnership across diverse areas of experience exchange.

The UAE delegation included Abdulla Nasser Lootah, Assistant Minister of Cabinet Affairs for Competitiveness and Experience Exchange; Abdulla Salem Obaid Salem Al Dhaheri, UAE Ambassador to Indonesia; and Abdulaziz AlJaziri, Deputy CEO of the Dubai Future Foundation.

On the Indonesian side, the Forum hosted Dr. Nezar Patria, Vice Minister for Communications and Informatics; Teguh Setyabudi, Director General of Population and Civil Registration at the Ministry of Home Affairs; and Dr. Ir. Bonifasius Wahyu Pudjianto, Head of Human Resource Development Agency, Ministry of Communication and Digital Affairs.

The Forum addressed various themes, including strategy and innovation, government performance and excellence, competitiveness and statistics, government services, AI, and future foresight.

Abdulla Nasser Lootah stressed that the UAE Government continues to promote its international cooperation model in the field of government experience exchange to directly impact social wellbeing and the future of next generations.

“The Government Forum has become an important platform for advancing government experience, driving a qualitative shift in the strategic partnership between the two nations, and providing an opportunity to review achievements, explore future prospects, and identify ways to expand cooperation for greater positive impact on societies,” he noted.

Dr. Nezar Patria, Vice Minister for Communications and Informatics, emphasised the robust ties between the two nations, highlighting their shared commitment to developing human capital and promoting digital transformation. He noted that the launch of the Strategic Partnership on Government Modernisation in November underscored the determination of both countries to expand long-term cooperation. “The Government Forum is a strategic platform that enables us to discuss priorities, explore vast areas of collaboration, and seize the opportunity to transform ideas into action,” Dr. Patria added.

He further outlined five strategic priorities for Indonesia over the next phase, namely: transitioning to digital education, accelerating the development of a national digital talent platform, promoting innovation and digital entrepreneurship, advancing multilateral cooperation with the private sector and academic institutions, and strengthening institutional effectiveness to ensure sustainable growth.

As part of the forum, the UAE and Indonesia launched the “10 Million Indonesian Coders” initiative; a leading initiative launched within the strategic partnership between the two countries. The initiative seeks to empower Indonesian youth with the essential digital and coding skills for the digital age, providing them with the skills to meet 21st-century needs, enhancing their future readiness, enabling them to participate in the global digital economy, and helping them unlock new opportunities in the fields of innovation and entrepreneurship.

The Forum also announced the launch of the Executive Leadership Programme for the Government of Indonesia, designed to build the capacity of senior government leaders and equip them with specialised leadership and managerial skills and sharing the UAE’s leading experiences in government modernisation.

The programme encompasses 23 participants from heads of various sectors in the Indonesian Government and will focus on key themes such as: the role of digital transformation in enhancing performance, services, and customer experience; financial management for sustainable growth and balance; policy, strategy, and performance management; agile leadership; and shaping the future

In 2018, the UAE Government launched the Government Experience Exchange Programme to share best government practices with partner countries and foster cooperation in the fields of modernisation and development. Since its inception, the programme has successfully established partnerships with dozens of countries worldwide, building institutional capacity and enhancing government performance through sharing knowledge in strategic planning, service excellence, leadership, and institutional development.