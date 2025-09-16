Sharjah to host Evolve Future Mobility Show

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Sep, 2025) The Evolve Future Mobility Show (EFMS 2025), the middle East's premier platform for shaping the future of the electric vehicle industry in the region, is making its debut in Sharjah, taking place from 15th to 18th October 2025 at Expo Centre Sharjah.

Launched with support from the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI), this world-class event is set to host over 200 exhibitors from more than 30 countries, featuring leading global manufacturers in the EV industry. It brings together government entities, industry leaders, policymakers, innovators, and entrepreneurs under one roof to foster collaboration and explore cutting-edge sustainable mobility technology.

The Evolve Future Mobility Show (EFMS 2025), organised by MIE Events, showcases the next generation of electric and hybrid vehicles, as well as the latest innovations in green mobility technology and infrastructure that will transform the transportation landscape in the region.

Anticipated to attract more than 5,000 visitors from across the globe, the exhibition provides vast networking opportunities, knowledge exchange, and strategic partnerships crucial for advancing the Future Mobility ecosystem in the Middle East.

EFMS 2025 features the participation of more than 10 key exhibiting sectors related to EV industry. These include electric bicycles and hydrogen vehicles manufacturers, and electric transportation services providers, such as manufacturers of EV charging infrastructure and hydrogen and electric energy suppliers. Other exhibiting sectors include automotive dealers and distributors and fuel cell technology, systems and management solutions specialists.

The exhibition also highlights components and systems of electric vehicles such as motors and electronic control units, with participation from integrated renewable energy solutions providers.

It reflects the significant growth witnessed by the electric vehicle market at both local and international levels, with projections that the global market will reach US$1.39 trillion by 2029. The market size of EVs and EV charging equipment in the UAE is expected to reach US$5.19 billion by 2029.

Saif Mohammed Al Midfa, CEO of Expo Centre Sharjah, stated that the launch of the inaugural Evolve Future Mobility Show in Sharjah marks a new strategic milestone in reinforcing the Centre’s position as a premier hub for hosting high-profile exhibitions connected to the green economy and sustainable technologies.

He noted that exhibition offers a valuable platform for presenting practical and technological solutions shaping the future of mobility. It brings together global industry leaders, suppliers, and innovators to foster networking, thereby facilitating the establishment of strategic partnerships and promoting knowledge exchange within the electric and smart mobility sectors.

Al Midfa highlighted the significance of the event as a strategic platform linking regional markets to the most advanced global innovations in electric mobility, smart infrastructure, and renewable energy solutions.

“The Evolve Future Mobility Show plays an important role in enhancing the visibility of EV manufacturers in the UAE and expanding the adoption of electric cars, thereby reducing the transport sector’s carbon footprint and supporting the UAE’s Net Zero 2050 Strategy and circular economy goals,” he added.

As part of the EFMS 2025 agenda, a conference will be held featuring over 100 speakers from around the world, who will share, throughout 20 sessions, their insights and experiences in the electric transport sector.

Key topics include the impact of UAE government initiatives on EV adoption, accelerating EV adoption in commercial fleets, prospective investment opportunities in the EV industry, and EV supply chain challenges and solutions, in addition to other discussions addressing the current landscape and future prospects of electric-powered transportation.

The exhibition seeks to introduce the regional public to the latest advancements and innovations in sustainable mobility introduced by top global brands and manufacturers.

The showcase features core electric vehicle systems and components, including motors, electronic control units, and battery management systems, with the participation of charging service and integrated renewable energy solution providers.