UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UAE Participates In Arab Meeting On Resolving Disputes Within GAFTA In Cairo

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 12 seconds ago Sun 21st July 2019 | 09:45 PM

UAE participates in Arab meeting on resolving disputes within GAFTA in Cairo

CAIRO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Jul, 2019) The UAE participated in the first meeting of legal specialists in charge of creating a list of non-tariff restrictions related to resolving disputes within the Greater Arab Free Trade Area, GAFTA.

The meeting was held today at the headquarters of the General Secretariat of the Arab League, chaired by Egypt and attended by representatives of Arab ministries of commerce, industry and investment.

The UAE was represented by Abdullah Sultan Alfan Al Shamsi, Assistant Under-Secretary of the Trade Remedies Sector of the Ministry of Economy.

In his speech, Dr. Bahgat Abu Al Nasr, Director of the Arab Economic Integration Department of the Arab League, said the meeting aimed to implement rules on resolving disputes related to goods, services and investments.

He also pointed out that those attending the two-day meeting discussed a new draft resolution prepared by the Arab League General Secretariat 2004, which covers the communications between Arab League member states related to GAFTA, the Economic and Social Council and the Arab Investment Court.

Al Nasr noted that creating a new dispute resolution mechanism will help solve commercial disputes and facilitate trade between Arab League member countries, to discourage them from imposing non-customs restrictions or technical restrictions, which will affect trade.

He explained that the meeting was held because a dispute resolution mechanism adopted in 2004 was not used due to its weaknesses, adding that some countries resorted to holding discussion to solve issues without the commitment of member states to GAFTA’s requirements.

Therefore, the Arab League decided that a new dispute resolution mechanism must be developed, and a new draft mechanism was presented during the meeting, whose recommendations will be subsequently presented during a meeting of customs general managers of Arab countries, scheduled to be held on Wednesday at the Arab League, he said.

Related Topics

Resolution Egypt UAE Commerce From Industry Arab Court

Recent Stories

UAE to host Economic, Investment and Trade Forum i ..

15 minutes ago

GCAA implements Alcohol Testing Programme at all c ..

1 hour ago

EXCLUSIVE: ‘UAE to become a shining pearl along ..

2 hours ago

Chinese culture an integral part of global culture ..

3 hours ago

Net purchases of foreign investors reach AED1 bill ..

3 hours ago

AED100 million in contracts for network extension ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.