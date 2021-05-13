MOSCOW, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th May, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin sent greetings to Russia’s Muslims on Eid al-Fitr, hailing their activities, which he said help people withstand and cope with difficulties at this hard time.

President Putin said:"The holy month of Ramadan is over, and Russian Muslims gladly greet the bright and long-awaited holiday. Since time immemorial, Eid al-Fitr has been marked by good deeds and care for those in need; it embodies the people’s striving for self-improvement.'' ''Followers of islam in Russia greatly respect the age-long historical, religious and cultural traditions of their ancestors and carefully pass them on from generation to generation.

Muslim organisations actively participate in the country’s life, strengthen cooperation with state and non-government entities, and pay tireless attention to charity and educational initiatives. And, of course, I will point out their much-needed edifying activities, which help people withstand and cope with difficulties at this hard time," he added.