15th Tehzeeb Festival Opens At NAPA With Classical Performances

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 13, 2025 | 11:00 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2025) The 15th Tehzeeb Festival, organized by the National academy of Performing Arts-NAPA and Tehzeeb Foundation opened at NAPA's Zia Mohyeddin Theater on Saturday with some wonderful performances of classical and folk music.

The evening, the first of the two-day event, opened with the NAPA Chairman, Syed Jawaid Iqbal, and Shareef Awan of Tehzeeb Foundation welcoming the select audience.

The first to perform, presenting kheyal, was Mehak Rashid, followed by a solo tabla performance by Haroon Samuel.

Samuel's performance was dedicated to his mentor, Ustad Umar Hayat Khanof Punjab Gharana.

Next came Ahmed Raza Khan, presenting kheyal and Multani kafi. This was followed by Ustad Mumtaz Sabzal with his banjo, playing classical and Balochi folk music.

The evening ended with presentation of an exclusive recording of dhurpad by Bangladesh's Niloy Ahsan Zulqarnain.

The festival will continue on Sunday at 7 pm with more classical pieces by other music maestros.

