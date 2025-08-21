Open Menu

Actress Hina Afridi, Ali Ammar To Lead Haseeb Hassan’s Upcoming Project

Muhammad Irfan Published August 21, 2025 | 07:50 PM

Actress Hina Afridi, Ali Ammar to lead Haseeb Hassan’s upcoming project

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2025) Famous drama actress Hina Afridi and actor Ali Ammar will play lead roles in the upcoming project of prominent director Haseeb Hassan.

According to report, director Haseeb Hassan is set to make a powerful return with his next highly anticipated project.

Written by Abid Hassan Abassi and produced by Har Pal Geo in collaboration with 7th Sky Entertainment, the project promises to deliver a compelling narrative that blends artistry with raw emotion.

The upcoming production will star Hina Afridi and Ali Ammar in pivotal roles, marking an exciting new on-screen pairing that has already generated early buzz within the industry. Joining them will be a stellar ensemble cast, including seasoned actors Nayyar Ijaz, Tauseeq Haider, Hina Bayat, Noman Masood, Salma Hasan, and Hasan Niazi, further adding depth and strength to the project.

Recent Stories

Mohammed Al Sharqi receives Minister of Education, ..

Mohammed Al Sharqi receives Minister of Education, reviews preparations for new ..

2 hours ago
 Ministry of Economy & Tourism participates in 'Wom ..

Ministry of Economy & Tourism participates in 'Women’s Economic Dialogue' in C ..

2 hours ago
 US, EU agree on framework for reciprocal trade

US, EU agree on framework for reciprocal trade

2 hours ago
 Masdar receives ‘AA-’ credit rating with stabl ..

Masdar receives ‘AA-’ credit rating with stable outlook by S&P Global Rating ..

2 hours ago
 Mohamed bin Zayed Award for Best Teacher launches ..

Mohamed bin Zayed Award for Best Teacher launches ‘Executive Educational Excel ..

3 hours ago
 MBRF launches Knowledge Lounge in Egypt to inspire ..

MBRF launches Knowledge Lounge in Egypt to inspire Arab readers

3 hours ago
Perpetrators of 9th May will have to face law: DG ..

Perpetrators of 9th May will have to face law: DG ISPR

3 hours ago
 Department of Government Enablement launches 2nd A ..

Department of Government Enablement launches 2nd Abu Dhabi Effortless Customer E ..

5 hours ago
 5.6-magnitude earthquake strikes off Russia's Kamc ..

5.6-magnitude earthquake strikes off Russia's Kamchatka Peninsula

5 hours ago
 GCAA issues new civil aviation regulation on Aerod ..

GCAA issues new civil aviation regulation on Aerodrome Crisis Management

5 hours ago
 IACT achieves Full Membership in ICAO TRAINAIR PLU ..

IACT achieves Full Membership in ICAO TRAINAIR PLUS Programme

5 hours ago
 ENEC launches Graduate Plant Operator Programme fo ..

ENEC launches Graduate Plant Operator Programme for Emirati engineers

6 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous