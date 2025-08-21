Actress Hina Afridi, Ali Ammar to lead Haseeb Hassan’s upcoming project

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2025) Famous drama actress Hina Afridi and actor Ali Ammar will play lead roles in the upcoming project of prominent director Haseeb Hassan.

According to report, director Haseeb Hassan is set to make a powerful return with his next highly anticipated project.

Written by Abid Hassan Abassi and produced by Har Pal Geo in collaboration with 7th Sky Entertainment, the project promises to deliver a compelling narrative that blends artistry with raw emotion.

The upcoming production will star Hina Afridi and Ali Ammar in pivotal roles, marking an exciting new on-screen pairing that has already generated early buzz within the industry. Joining them will be a stellar ensemble cast, including seasoned actors Nayyar Ijaz, Tauseeq Haider, Hina Bayat, Noman Masood, Salma Hasan, and Hasan Niazi, further adding depth and strength to the project.