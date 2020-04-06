58 new Covid-19 suspects traced in AJK; With 2 new arrivals infected persons tally surge to 16

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2020 ) : Apr 06 (APP):As many as 58 new suspects of coronavirus were registered in Azad Jammu Kashmir during last 24 hours and all of them were got tested, the State Health Authorities said ion Monday.

Since two new suspects were tested positive during last 24 hours, the number of COVID-19 infected bearing positive tests in AJK has increased to 16, AJK health authorities said in an official statement released to the media late Monday.

Both of the new suspects tested positive belong to Mirpur (AJK) including Qaiser Ali Khan, a recent UK returnee belonging to adjoining Kakra Town and Shabeena BI BI, a resident of local housing sector E-4, Commissioner Mirpur Division Muhammad Raqeeb Chaudhry told APP here Monday night.

All of the 58 new suspects were tested on Monday of whom two were detected positive. One of the affectees included a local lady of Mirpur – while the other had traveled from the United Kingdom recently.

At least 112 more patients were discharged from various quarantine centers in AJK on Monday after they were tested negative of COVID-19, the health authorities said.

Updating the overall current COVID-19 so far situation in AJK, the health authorities continued that a total of 484 suspected cases were sent for test of whom the result of 395 have reached.

A total of 16 suspects were so far tested positive across AJK. These included 6 patients admitted in Isolation Center in New City Teaching hospital, Mirpur, 6 in DHQ Hospital Bhimbher, and one each admitted in CMH Rawalakot and DHQ Hospital Kotli and one in Palandri DHQ hospital.

One of the patient tested positive on March 17 identified as Liaqat Hussain resident of Palanadri, the first Corona virus hit person in AJK, was discharged from New Mirpur city Teaching Hospital on Saturday after he was completely recovered following treatment.

Results of 89 cases are awaited which are scheduled to reach in a day or two next.

28 of new cases were traced in Mirpur district and were tested in the New City Mirpur hospital, – of which two were tested positive. Similarly, 10 new cases traced and tested in DHQ hospital Bhimbher, 8 new cases were detected in AIMS hospital Muzaffarabad, 10 in DHQ hospital Kotli, one in DHQ hospital Hattiyan Bala district, one traced in DHQ hospital Neelam valleyAll 28 of new cases have been admitted in New City Mirpur Teaching Hospital, 8 in AIMS hospital Muzaffarabad, and 10 each in Bhimbher and Kotli DHQ hospital. Four cases were admitted in DHQ hospital Bagh. All of the new suspects have been tested by the concerned labs and admitted in Quarantine centers.

The AJK government has established at least 57 Quarantine Centers at various locations in all ten districts of Azad Jammu Kashmir for the delivery of immediate latest Medicare in line with the latest required needs.