After Heatwave, Typhoon Forces S. Korea To Evacuate Scout Jamboree

Muhammad Irfan Published August 07, 2023 | 02:00 PM

Seoul, Aug 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2023 ) :Organisers of the World Scout Jamboree asked host South Korea Monday to "urgently" evacuate tens of thousands of children from their campsite ahead of a typhoon, just days after a heatwave caused mass scout illnesses.

Typhoon Khanun, which killed at least two people in Japan, is due to make landfall in South Korea on Thursday, near where some 43,000 scouts have been camping in North Joella province for their problem-plagued jamboree.

Korean media have called the jamboree "a national disgrace" after an extreme heatwave caused hundreds of scouts to fall ill, and prompted American and British scout groups to withdraw as criticism grew over conditions at the campsite.

Organisers had insisted the event would continue but on Monday the World Organization of the Scout Movement said Seoul had told them that "due to the expected impact of Typhoon Khanun, an early departure will be planned for all participants".

"We urgently call on the Government to expedite the plan for departure and provide all necessary resources and support for participants during their stay and until they return to their home countries," it said in a statement.

Some 36,000 participants from 156 countries will begin evacuating from the campsite at 10 am (0100 GMT) Tuesday, Vice Minister for Disaster and Safety Management Kim Sung-ho said on Monday.

South Korea's weather agency said Typhoon Khanun is forecast to bring heavy rain and strong winds across the Korean peninsula, including winds with a maximum speed of up to 44 metres (144 feet) per second -- powerful enough to derail a moving train.

The jamboree was scheduled to run until August 12. South Korea's presidential office has suggested that its contingency plan is for the tens of thousands of young people to be relocated to Seoul for the rest of their stay.

"We will do our best to secure the participants' accommodation and to ensure that the programme continues for the remaining five days," Kim said.

