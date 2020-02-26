UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Bangladesh's Biggest Zoo Calls Time On Elephant Rides

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Wed 26th February 2020 | 10:50 AM

Bangladesh's biggest zoo calls time on elephant rides

Dhaka, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2020 ) :Bangladesh's biggest zoo has called time on elephant rides following a long-running campaign by activists.

The ban was quietly introduced last month, Dhaka zoo curator Nurul islam told AFP, adding it would never been lifted.

"We agree that these rides were not good for the animals," Islam said, acknowledging the efforts of animal rights groups.

"Elephant rides are a kind of animal abuse and cruelty towards the animal." The zoo in Bangladesh's capital has five Asian elephants aged between 10 and 30.

It is home to more than 2,500 creatures from 137 species -- including eight endangered Bengal tigers.

Islam said the elephants had previously been made to give rides to up to 1,000 spectators a day before the ban.

"The mahouts (elephant caretakers) are unhappy that we stopped a source of their income, but it was clear that the animals were suffering for the rides," he added.

Rubaiya Ahmad of the Bangladesh Animal Welfare Foundation welcomed the news as "fantastic".

Related Topics

Bangladesh Dhaka From Asia

Recent Stories

Today's Gold Rates in Pakistan on 26 February 2020

37 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

1 hour ago

Mohamed bin Zayed congratulates Afghan president o ..

10 hours ago

DHA announces first kidney transplant

10 hours ago

ADNOC to build on its position as one of least car ..

10 hours ago

UMEX 2020 concludes biggest edition with AED750 mi ..

10 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.