Book launching ceremony held for renowned poets

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2023 ) :A joint book launching ceremony was held here on Wednesday for Multan Rung by Prof. Anwar Jamal and "Column Hotel Baba Kay" by poet and journalist Razi uddin Razi.

The ceremony was organised by 'Bazm-e-Ihbab', a local literary organization, wherein members of literary society, poets and students participated.

Addressing the event, well-known intellectual, poet and painter Prof. Jamal said nature sends every human being into the world by blessing some ability that should be utilised for the welfare of humanity.

He termed life which cannot benefit others as useless and said that nature had gifted him the ability to create.

"I am trying my best to highlight themes of welfare through my poetry, prose and painting," Jamal said.

Razi uddin Razi also spoke on the occasion and explained the reason behind the title of the columns. He mentioned under such a title he could openly narrate many things. One could find much information about the local literary figures, he added.

Mufti Abdul Jabbar, the seasoned journalist, Prof. Dr Farzana Kokab, Fayyaz Awan, Rana Tasvir, Rafique Qureshi and many others also highlighted the different aspects of the writing, themes and personality traits of both writers.