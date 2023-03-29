UrduPoint.com

BYD Reports Surging Net Profits In 2022

Faizan Hashmi Published March 29, 2023 | 01:30 PM

BYD reports surging net profits in 2022

SHENZHEN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2023 ) :China's leading new energy vehicle (NEV) manufacturer BYD Company Limited on Tuesday reported surges in both revenue and net profits in 2022.

Its net profits stood at 16.62 billion Yuan (about 2.4 billion U.S. Dollars), up 445.86 per cent year on year, according to the company's annual report.

Its revenue soared 96.2 per cent to roughly 424 billion yuan last year.

Sales of automobiles and auto products saw strong year-on-year growth in 2022, driving a significant improvement in earnings, according to the company.

The report said BYD ranked first in global NEV sales in 2022. The company had a domestic NEV market share of 27 per cent last year, up nearly 10 percentage points from 2021.

In 2022, BYD accelerated the development of its overseas markets, with its new energy passenger cars entering markets like Australia, Japan and Brazil.

Related Topics

Australia Company Vehicle Brazil Japan Market From Share Billion

Recent Stories

SC resumes hearing of petitions against delay in P ..

SC resumes hearing of petitions against delay in Punjab, KPK elections

40 minutes ago
 17.41 million children vaccinated in first phase o ..

17.41 million children vaccinated in first phase of Polio drive

2 hours ago
 NA passes resolution calling for simultaneous elec ..

NA passes resolution calling for simultaneous elections for all assemblies under ..

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 March 2023

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 29th Ma ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 29th March 2023

4 hours ago
 Scotland stun Spain in Euro 2024 qualifier

Scotland stun Spain in Euro 2024 qualifier

11 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.