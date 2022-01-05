UrduPoint.com

California Twins Born In Different Years

Umer Jamshaid Published January 05, 2022 | 09:00 AM

California twins born in different years

Los Angeles, Jan 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2022 ) :A set of twins born 15 minutes apart in California have very different birthdays -- one in 2021 and the other in 2022.

Alfredo Antonio Trujillo came into the world at 11:45 pm on New Year's Eve in the city of Salinas.

A quarter of an hour later, on New Year's Day, his sister Aylin Yolanda Trujillo was born.

The Natividad Medical Center, where the babies were delivered, said in a statement last week that some estimates suggest there is a one-in-two-million chance of twins being born in different years.

"It's crazy to me that they are twins and have different birthdays," the babies' mother, Fatima Madrigal, was quoted as saying in the statement.

Dr. Ana Abril Arias described the births as "one of the most memorable deliveries of my career." "It was an absolute pleasure to help these little ones arrive here safely in 2021 and 2022."Big brother Alfredo tipped the scales at six Pounds and one ounce (2.75 kilograms) while the baby of the family, Aylin, was a healthy five pounds and 14 ounces.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says around 120,000 twins are born every year in the United States, representing roughly three percent of births.

Related Topics

World Salinas Trujillo United States Family

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 January 2022

46 minutes ago
 Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 5th January 2022

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 5th January 2022

2 hours ago
 Johnson Confident UK Can 'Ride Out' Omicron Wave W ..

Johnson Confident UK Can 'Ride Out' Omicron Wave Without Another COVID-19 Lockdo ..

9 hours ago
 US Will Not Agree to All Russian Security Proposal ..

US Will Not Agree to All Russian Security Proposals, Compromise Possible

9 hours ago
 US-Led Coalition Carries Out Strike Against Rocket ..

US-Led Coalition Carries Out Strike Against Rocket Sites Posing Threat in Syria ..

9 hours ago
 US CDC Shortens Booster Waiting Period for Pfizer- ..

US CDC Shortens Booster Waiting Period for Pfizer-Vaccinated People to 5 Months

10 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.