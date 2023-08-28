Canadian Olympic Figure Skater Paul Dead At Age 31
Umer Jamshaid Published August 28, 2023 | 01:10 AM
Montreal, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2023 ) :Canadian figure skater Alexandra Paul, a 2014 Olympic ice dancer and former national junior champion, has died at age 31, Skate Canada announced.
Police said Paul died in a car crash last Tuesday when a truck struck vehicles stopped at a construction zone in rural Melancthon Township in Southern Ontario.
Her baby son, Charles, was taken to a nearby hospital with non-life threatening injuries suffered in the incident.
Paul and her long-time ice dance partner, Mitchell Islam, were married in 2021 and she gave birth to their first child last year.
"It is with a heavy heart that Skate Canada announces the sudden passing of a cherished member of our skating community, Alexandra Paul," Skate Canada said in a statement.
Paul and islam won the 2010 Canadian national junior ice dance crown and were second at the 2010 junior worlds.
They had three third-place finishes at the Canadian national championships and placed 18th at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics. Paul and Islam were 10th at the 2014 worlds and 13th the following year.