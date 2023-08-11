China dispatches another team to aid typhoon response in Liaoning

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2023 ) :Chinese authorities have dispatched another team to aid flood control and typhoon prevention work in northeast China's Liaoning Province, as the local flooding situation remains severe, the Ministry of Emergency Management said on Thursday.

Typhoon Khanun, which is expected to move into China on Saturday, will bring strong winds and rains, and water levels in some rivers in the Nenjiang River and the Songhua River basins may rise again, according to a meeting held by the ministry, the State Flood Control and Drought Relief Headquarters and several other government departments.

Heavy rains in the provinces of Sichuan, Yunnan, Gansu and Qinghai are also likely to trigger floods and other geological disasters, the meeting warned.

China has maintained a Level-II flood control emergency response in Tianjin, a Level-III flood control response in Beijing, Hebei, Jilin and Heilongjiang, and a Level-IV flood and typhoon prevention response in Liaoning and Shandong.

The meeting called for efforts to closely monitor rainfall, flooding and typhoon developments in northeast China, strengthen the patrol and protection of key riverways and dikes in the Haihe River Basin, and improve early warning procedures and relocation work in Sichuan, Yunnan, Gansu and Qinghai.