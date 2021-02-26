UrduPoint.com
China's Transport Investment Surges In January

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Fri 26th February 2021 | 10:30 AM

BEIJING, Feb. 26 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2021 ) :China's fixed-asset investment in the transport sector registered a rapid increase in January from a year earlier, an official said Friday.

In January, the sector's total fixed-asset investment soared 42.1 percent year on year to 191.2 billion Yuan (about 29.

5 billion U.S. Dollars), Sun Wenjian, a spokesperson with the Ministry of Transport, told a press conference.

The figure climbed 13.8 percent from January 2019, Sun said.

Most of the transport investment went to road and waterway construction, which surged 52.3 percent from a year ago to 143.4 billion yuan in January, Sun added.

More Stories From Miscellaneous

