UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

European Stocks Slip After Bright Start To Week

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Mon 25th January 2021 | 05:50 PM

European stocks slip after bright start to week

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2021 ) :European stock markets headed south Monday after opening higher, as France was reportedly set for a fresh lockdown over the coronavirus pandemic.

Asian markets had initially risen but later turned lower.

The Dollar traded mixed, while oil prices rose.

"A somewhat drab start to European trade has highlighted the detrimental impact of the lockdown measures seen throughout the region, with traders casting aside the optimism seen throughout Asia overnight," noted Joshua Mahony, senior market analyst at IG trading group.

"France looks set for a third lockdown, with the spread of the UK strain likely to bring further travel restrictions." Border restrictions were meanwhile being tightened around the world Monday, after a weekend in which anger at social distancing rules bubbled over into fiery clashes in the Netherlands.

The United States was set to join France, Israel and Sweden in pulling up the drawbridge to certain arrivals, with special concern about new strains of the pathogen that originated in Britain and South Africa.

Elsewhere, investors kept tabs on the progress of US President Joe Biden's economic rescue package.

Lawmakers in Washington are getting to work on the $1.9 trillion stimulus proposal from the new president, with some suggesting they could pass something before the Senate holds an impeachment trial of Donald Trump, which starts in the week beginning February 8.

But it will likely face headwinds from Republicans who think another massive outlay comes too soon after the $900 billion spending package passed at the end of last year.

The Federal Reserve will also hold its first meeting under the Biden administration this week, with investors looking for clues about its plans for monetary policy.

- Key figures around 1200 GMT - London - FTSE 100: DOWN 0.5 percent at 6,664.88 points Frankfurt - DAX 30: DOWN 0.4 percent at 13,824.28 Paris - CAC 40: DOWN 0.4 percent at 5,536.77 EURO STOXX 50: DOWN 0.2 percent at 3,594.36 Tokyo - Nikkei 225: UP 0.7 percent at 28,822.29 (close) Hong Kong - Hang Seng: UP 2.4 percent at 30,159.01 (close) Shanghai - Composite: UP 0.5 percent at 3,624.24 (close) New York - Dow: DOWN 0.6 percent at 30,996.98 (close) Euro/dollar: DOWN at $1.2162 from $1.2168 at 2130 GMT on Friday Dollar/yen: UP at 103.82 Yen from 103.79 yen Pound/dollar: UP at $1.3693 from $1.3683 Euro/pound: DOWN at 88.79 pence from 88.92 pence West Texas Intermediate: UP 0.7 percent at $52.65 per barrelBrent North Sea crude: UP 0.7 percent at $55.80 per barrelburs-bcp/rfj/rl

Related Topics

Senate World Israel Dollar Washington France Oil Trump London Shanghai Paris Frankfurt Hong Kong Tokyo Progress New York United Kingdom South Africa United States Sweden Netherlands Euro February Border Market From Asia Billion Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE consolidates position as leading global suppor ..

11 minutes ago

Flydubai adds 4 new destinations to its European n ..

11 minutes ago

Captive power plants closure hitting production, e ..

25 minutes ago

“Check out OPPO’s collaboration with talented ..

28 minutes ago

2 injured in firework blast in faisalabad

21 minutes ago

Gold prices on Monday

21 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.