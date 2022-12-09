UrduPoint.com

Food Festival To Support Culinary Industry Kicks Off

Umer Jamshaid Published December 09, 2022 | 03:00 PM

Food festival to support culinary industry kicks off

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2022 ) :Islamabad Taste - the Capital's Signature Food Festival kicked off here on Friday at f-9 park to support the culinary and music industry.

Featuring over 80 eateries, a music arena, various artist performances, and amusement activities, the 3-day event has been planned to give people a break from their usual daily routine and spend time in quality recreational activities.

The signature food festival happening since 2019 nationwide was supporting the culinary and music industry of Pakistan, said the organizers.

During the festival, musical performances by Bayaan, Sahir Ali Bagga, Zawar, Abdullah Sajid and many other singers will enthrall the audience of the twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad.

Bayaan is an alternative rock band/contemporary Pop band hailing from Lahore, Pakistan. Bayaan is renowned for its lyrical prowess and experimentation alongside thought-provoking music videos.

"Such events are an opportunity to introduce new tastes and enjoy the authentic traditional tastes in a cultural and festive environment as we get crowds of food lovers during this festival while musical performances add more color to the festivities of live food," said a stall holder in the festival.

Related Topics

Pakistan Lahore Islamabad Music Rawalpindi Sahir Ali Bagga 2019 Event From Industry Love

Recent Stories

Chairman NDMA Represented Pakistan in 17th Regiona ..

Chairman NDMA Represented Pakistan in 17th Regional Consultative Committee Meeti ..

38 minutes ago
 OIC Secretary-General Calls for more Constructive ..

OIC Secretary-General Calls for more Constructive Engagement with De facto Gover ..

50 minutes ago
 OIC Secretary-General Calls for more Constructive ..

OIC Secretary-General Calls for more Constructive Engagement with De facto Gover ..

51 minutes ago
 U.S. and KP Governments Help Farmers Adopt Higher ..

U.S. and KP Governments Help Farmers Adopt Higher Value Crops, Improve Irrigati ..

1 hour ago
 Get the ‘Festive Feels’ with Emirates, all Dec ..

Get the ‘Festive Feels’ with Emirates, all December long

1 hour ago
 Abrar Ahmed becomes Pakistan's Test cap no.252

Abrar Ahmed becomes Pakistan's Test cap no.252

1 hour ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.