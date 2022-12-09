Food festival to support culinary industry kicks off

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2022 ) :Islamabad Taste - the Capital's Signature Food Festival kicked off here on Friday at f-9 park to support the culinary and music industry.

Featuring over 80 eateries, a music arena, various artist performances, and amusement activities, the 3-day event has been planned to give people a break from their usual daily routine and spend time in quality recreational activities.

The signature food festival happening since 2019 nationwide was supporting the culinary and music industry of Pakistan, said the organizers.

During the festival, musical performances by Bayaan, Sahir Ali Bagga, Zawar, Abdullah Sajid and many other singers will enthrall the audience of the twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad.

Bayaan is an alternative rock band/contemporary Pop band hailing from Lahore, Pakistan. Bayaan is renowned for its lyrical prowess and experimentation alongside thought-provoking music videos.

"Such events are an opportunity to introduce new tastes and enjoy the authentic traditional tastes in a cultural and festive environment as we get crowds of food lovers during this festival while musical performances add more color to the festivities of live food," said a stall holder in the festival.