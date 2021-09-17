Football: English Premier League Table
Muhammad Irfan 7 minutes ago Fri 17th September 2021 | 08:30 AM
London, Sept 17 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2021 ) :English Premier League table ahead of this weekend's matches (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points): Man Utd 4 3 1 0 11 3 10 Chelsea 4 3 1 0 9 1 10 Liverpool 4 3 1 0 9 1 10 Everton 4 3 1 0 10 4 10 Man City 4 3 0 1 11 1 9 Brighton 4 3 0 1 5 3 9 Tottenham 4 3 0 1 3 3 9 West Ham 4 2 2 0 10 5 8 Leicester 4 2 0 2 4 6 6 Brentford 4 1 2 1 3 2 5 Crystal Palace 4 1 2 1 5 5 5 Aston Villa 4 1 1 2 5 7 4 Wolverhampton 4 1 0 3 2 3 3 Southampton 4 0 3 1 4 6 3 Watford 4 1 0 3 3 7 3 Arsenal 4 1 0 3 1 9 3 Leeds 4 0 2 2 4 11 2 Burnley 4 0 1 3 3 8 1 Newcastle 4 0 1 3 5 12 1Norwich 4 0 0 4 1 11 0afp