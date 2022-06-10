Govt allocates over Rs 1.8 bln for Law Division

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2022 ) :The Federal Government has allocated Rs 1813.892 million under PSDP for Law and Justice Division in the fiscal 2022-23.

An amount of Rs 1722.992 million has been allocated for the ongoing schemes, while Rs 90.900 million for the new schemes.

The ongoing schemes include; construction of new building for the Supreme Court, branch registry at Karachi at a cost of Rs 500.000 million and construction of Legal Facilitation Centre, Islamabad High Court at Constitution Avenue at a cost of Rs 450.000 million.

Automation of Federal Courts/Tribunals (Phase-II) at a cost of Rs 393.

781 million; Construction of Federal Courts/Tribunals Complex at Lahore an amount of Rs 100 million.

Some of the new schemes include; construction of Strengthening and Capacity Enhancement of Legal Wings of Ministry of Law and Justice and Federal Ministries/Divisions at a cost of Rs 74 million and Construction of office of the Attorney General for Pakistan, office of Advocate/ Prosecutor General and other allied offices in connection with the Supreme Court of Pakistan (PC-II), Islamabad an amount of Rs 16.900 million has been earmarked.