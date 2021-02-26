NEW DELHI, Feb. 26 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2021 ) :India's COVID-19 tally rose to 11,063,491 on Friday as 16,577 new cases were registered during the past 24 hours, said the latest data from the Federal health ministry.

According to the official data, the death toll mounted to 156,825 as 120 COVID-19 patients died since Thursday morning.

There are still 155,986 active cases in the country, while 10,750,680 people have been discharged so far from hospitals after medical treatment.

There was a decrease of 4,278 active cases during the previous 24 hours. The number of active cases in India had seen a rise over the past few days.

January 16 was a crucial day in India's fight against the pandemic as the nationwide vaccination drive was kicked off during the day. So far nearly 13.5 million people, mainly health workers, have been vaccinated across the country.

Meanwhile, the federal government has ramped up COVID-19 testing facilities across the country, as more than 214 million tests have been conducted so far.

As many as 214,661,465 tests were conducted till Thursday, out of which 831,807 tests were conducted on Thursday alone, said the latest data issued by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) on Friday.

The national capital Delhi, which has been one of the most COVID-19 affected places in the country, has been witnessing comparatively a lesser number of cases over past several months. As many as 220 new cases and no death was registered in the national capital through Thursday.

So far as many as 10,905 people have died in the national capital due to COVID-19, confirmed the Delhi's health department.