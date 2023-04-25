UrduPoint.com

Japan's 'cringeworthy' Cartoon Cars Make Image U-turn

Umer Jamshaid Published April 25, 2023 | 02:10 PM

Japan's 'cringeworthy' cartoon cars make image U-turn

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2023 ) :Yosuke Takahata doesn't care what people think of his "itasha" car, which has his favourite anime character -- a sexy, red-eyed horse-woman -- emblazoned across both sides.

For him and other owners around Japan, plastering cartoon pictures all over their vehicles is just another way of paying homage to their two-dimensional true loves.

"Itasha" means "cringeworthy car", reflecting the misfit image the vehicles had when they first started appearing on roads around 20 years ago.

But perceptions have begun to change, with anime and other hobby subcultures gaining a new mainstream acceptance in Japan.

It's all the same for Takahata, a 31-year-old car shop employee, for whom looking cool is not the point.

"It's the character that I like, and that's all that matters," he told AFP, holding an umbrella to keep the rain off his defiantly unfashionable mullet.

Driving around with the buxom Daiwa Scarlet from the manga and anime series "Uma Musume Pretty Derby" on show means he can "always be with the character", he said.

After all, if he worried about others judging his fully customised Jaguar XJ sedan, he "wouldn't be able to drive anywhere".

Itasha owners can spend thousands of Dollars pimping their rides with huge vinyl stickers, turning their cars, motorbikes or even caravans into a canvas.

Shota Sato, who works at another car shop, describes owning an itasha as "an extension of having a character's picture on your phone".

The 26-year-old and his friends have all decorated their cars with different cute characters from the anime "Lucky Star", and they often go for drives together.

Related Topics

Vehicles Car Derby Manga Same Japan All From Jaguar Employment

Recent Stories

MBZUAI research projects in healthcare to address ..

MBZUAI research projects in healthcare to address various challenges

40 minutes ago
 UAE Press: Dubai Metro&#039;s success goes beyond ..

UAE Press: Dubai Metro&#039;s success goes beyond passenger numbers

3 hours ago
 Indonesians told to stay alert after magnitude 7.3 ..

Indonesians told to stay alert after magnitude 7.3 earthquake

3 hours ago
 Al Ain Zoo celebrates World Penguin Day

Al Ain Zoo celebrates World Penguin Day

3 hours ago
 Archaeologists in Peru find adolescent mummy wrapp ..

Archaeologists in Peru find adolescent mummy wrapped in bundle

3 hours ago
 Agreement with IMF to be inked during next week: S ..

Agreement with IMF to be inked during next week: Sanaullah

3 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.