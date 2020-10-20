Mahomes, Edwards-Helaire shine as Chiefs beat Bills

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Los Angeles, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2020 ) :Patrick Mahomes threw for two touchdowns and running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire rushed for 161 yards as the Kansas City Chiefs bounced back from their first loss of the season with a 26-17 victory over the Buffalo Bills on Monday.

Mahomes completed 21-of-26 passes for 225 yards in his first career start against the Bills and safety Daniel Sorensen helped seal the win with a late interception for the Chiefs, who improved to 5-1 on the season.

The Chiefs were eager to get rid of the sour taste in their mouths after a disappointing 40-32 defeat to the Las Vegas Raiders in week five.

Rookie Edwards-Helaire carried the ball 26 times to record his second 100-yard plus game after the Chiefs had to make some adjustments in their passing game because of injuries.

With Sammy Watkins sitting out due to a hamstring injury, Demarcus Robinson saw an increase his workload, leading all receivers with five catches for 69 yards.

Trusty target Travis Kelce made five catches for 65 yards and Byron Pringle got 46 yards of offence out of two grabs in the first game between the two AFC clubs since 2017.

Sorensen made a clutch defensive play with 71 seconds to go as the Bills were making a last ditch effort to come from behind.

Sorensen picked off a stray Josh Allen toss and ran it back four yards which ended Buffalo's final offensive drive of the game.

Allen completed 14-of-27 passes for 122 yards and two scores for the Bills, who like the Chiefs were trying to bounce back from their first loss of the NFL season. Allen also led the Bills in rushing on Monday with 42 yards on eight carries.

Buffalo committed three turnovers in a crushing 42-16 loss to the Tennessee Titans in their most recent game.

The Chiefs-Bills game was originally scheduled for last Thursday but was moved due to a coronavirus-related league scheduling change .