Maqbool Butt's 39th Martyrdom Anniversary To Be Observed Tomorrow

Umer Jamshaid Published February 10, 2023 | 03:20 PM

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2023 ) , Feb 10 (APP) ::Various programmes have been planned to commemorate the 39th martyrdom anniversary of Muhammad Maqbool Butt, eminent leader of Kashmir Freedom Movement.

The martyred Kashmiri leader's death anniversary will be observed by the people of Kashmir on Saturday, February 11, with the renewal of the pledge to continue his till the realization of Kashmiris' right to self-determination, organizers announced.

Rallies and demonstrations in all small and major towns will be hallmark of the day to pay rich tributes to Shaheed Maqbool Butt, who was put to gallows by India in New Delhi's Tihar Jail, in 1984, sources told reporters here on Friday.

"Besides, memorandums containing Kashmiris' persistent demand of the early resolution of Kashmir issue under the UNSC resolutions, will be handed over to the nearest UN observers missions in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) and the Azad Jammu Kashmir", ex-president of J & K Plebiscite Front Azeem Dutt told APP on Friday while eleborating the programme in connection with the observance of Maqbool Butt's martyrdom anniversary.

And according to Jammu Kashmir National Liberation Front sources, major ceremony to observe the day will be held in Muzaffarabad under the auspices of JKLF, National Students Front and Jammu Kashmir Plebisicte Front. Similarly rallies will be held in Bagh, Kotli, Khuiratta, Dadayal in AJK as well as in Karachi, Rawalpindi Lahore and Sialkot to pay tributes to the departed soul.

In Mirpur district, processions and rallies will be taken out jointly under the auspices of Jammu Kashmir National Liberation Front, Jammu Kashmir Plebiscite Front and Jammu Kashmir National Students Federation and other groups.

Speakers on this occasion will pay rich tributes to Maqbool Butt for his heroic struggle for the liberation of Jammu & Kashmir from Indian occupation and for sacrificing his life for the freedom struggle.

A call for the complete strike has been given by the All Parties Hurriyat Conference, Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front in separate statements issued in occupied Srinagar Friday, says a report that reached here Friday.

