UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

NHL's Capitals Fined $100,000 For Covid Violations, Ovechkin Sidelined

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Thu 21st January 2021 | 09:30 AM

NHL's Capitals fined $100,000 for Covid violations, Ovechkin sidelined

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2021 ) :Alex Ovechkin and three other Washington Capitals players landed on the NHL's Covid-19 restricted list Wednesday as the team was fined $100,000 for violating coronavirus protocols.

Three-time NHL Most Valuable Player Ovechkin, center Evgeny Kuznetsov, defenseman Dmitry Orlov and goaltender Ilya Samsonov were all added to the list of players "unavailable to play or practice, in accordance with the league's COVID protocols." That can mean they tested positive for coronavirus, or may have been exposed to someone who has.

The NHL fined the Caps for "social interactions among team members who were in close contact and who were not wearing face coverings." The players reportedly got together in a hotel room without masks.

"Our training staff has worked extremely hard to create a safe environment for our players and staff to be able to compete this season," the Capitals said in a statement.

"We are disappointed by our players' choice to interact in their hotel room and outside of team approved areas." The fine of the Capitals came on the same day the league announced that the Carolina Hurricanes' games through at least Saturday have been postponed after five players were placed on the Covid-19 protocol list.

The team's facilities have been closed to players.

The Hurricanes' game against the Nashville Predators had already been postponed and on Wednesday the league said scheduled contests against the Florida Panthers on Thursday and Saturday had been called off.

Carolina forwards Warren Foegele, Jordan Martinook, Jordan Staal and Teuvo Teravainen, and defenseman Jaccob Slavin were placed in Covid-19 protocol on Tuesday.

Seven NHL games have so far been postponed since the season began on January 13, including the first four games for 2020 Stanley Cup runner-up Dallas.

Related Topics

Washington Hotel Fine Stanley Same Nashville Dallas Florida January May 2020 All Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

9 minutes ago

UAE leaders congratulate Biden on inauguration as ..

8 hours ago

Empower reveals AED901m net profit in 2020 with 3. ..

9 hours ago

ADGM concludes 3rd edition of ADSFF

10 hours ago

Rashid bin Humaid heads meeting of Board of Direct ..

10 hours ago

Current Account posts surplus of $1.31 bln in firs ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.