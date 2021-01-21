Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2021 ) :Alex Ovechkin and three other Washington Capitals players landed on the NHL's Covid-19 restricted list Wednesday as the team was fined $100,000 for violating coronavirus protocols.

Three-time NHL Most Valuable Player Ovechkin, center Evgeny Kuznetsov, defenseman Dmitry Orlov and goaltender Ilya Samsonov were all added to the list of players "unavailable to play or practice, in accordance with the league's COVID protocols." That can mean they tested positive for coronavirus, or may have been exposed to someone who has.

The NHL fined the Caps for "social interactions among team members who were in close contact and who were not wearing face coverings." The players reportedly got together in a hotel room without masks.

"Our training staff has worked extremely hard to create a safe environment for our players and staff to be able to compete this season," the Capitals said in a statement.

"We are disappointed by our players' choice to interact in their hotel room and outside of team approved areas." The fine of the Capitals came on the same day the league announced that the Carolina Hurricanes' games through at least Saturday have been postponed after five players were placed on the Covid-19 protocol list.

The team's facilities have been closed to players.

The Hurricanes' game against the Nashville Predators had already been postponed and on Wednesday the league said scheduled contests against the Florida Panthers on Thursday and Saturday had been called off.

Carolina forwards Warren Foegele, Jordan Martinook, Jordan Staal and Teuvo Teravainen, and defenseman Jaccob Slavin were placed in Covid-19 protocol on Tuesday.

Seven NHL games have so far been postponed since the season began on January 13, including the first four games for 2020 Stanley Cup runner-up Dallas.